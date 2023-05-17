Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tim Willits on Evil Dead: The Game's one-year anniversary

We spoke with Saber Interactive about what the future holds for Evil Dead: The Game.
Donovan Erskine
1

Evil Dead: The Game was one of the pleasant surprise game releases of 2022, cleverly adapting the iconic horror movie franchise. To commemorate the game’s first anniversary, we spoke with developer Saber Interactive to learn more about what’s up next for the multiplayer game.

Greg Burke, our head of video, spoke with Saber interactive CFO Tim Willits to talk about the studio’s work on Evil Dead: The Game. The asynchronous multiplayer game sees survivors fleeing from deadites influenced by an evil spirit and features characters from across the franchise. He also talks about the newest film in the series, Evil Dead Rise, and how its popularity has provided a solid boost to the game.

In the full interview, Willits also talks about getting the likeness rights to the actors that appeared in the live-action Evil Dead films, the community, and their future plans for the games. We were big fans of Evil Dead: The Game in our review last year. For more insightful developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

