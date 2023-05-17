BlizzCon 2023 returns to Anaheim in November After a brief hiatus and a few years going remote, on-site BlizzCon is on its way back to the Anaheim Convention Center.

It's been a long time for Blizzard, but the publisher is bringing on-site BlizzCon back. Fans of World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, and just about every other Blizzard franchise will soon be able to gather just like the before times, as one of gaming's biggest conventions will return to its old Anaheim stomping grounds at the start of November.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here's the announcement from the Blizzard website:

After four years of gathering online–adventuring through Azeroth, teaming up in Overwatch, traversing the fields of Sanctuary, or warming yourself by the fire in the Tavern – it's finally time to gather in person once more. We are happy to announce that BlizzCon will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4 (PT)! Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great – a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship. Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what's on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what's next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can't wait to see you all again.

The last in-person BlizzCon was held in 2019, which was held under a cloud of controversy. The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the next BlizzCon to go virtual. After that, an entire toxic culture surfaced and BlizzCon went away for a while, with Blizzard even wondering whether it would ever come back. While Blizzard isn't what it was in its golden era, the publisher is seeing brighter days with the release of Diablo 4, the continued development of Overwatch 2, and a successful Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft.

Copious announcements for Blizzard's lineup are expected at the upcoming BlizzCon event. It will take place from November 3-4 live from the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California. We'll be sure to bring you the big news coming from this year's show, so keep it on Shacknews for updates.