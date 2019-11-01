New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

BlizzCon 2019: "We will do better going forward" - Blizzard on Hong Kong

Before Blizzcon officially began the team at Blizzard took a moment to directly address their recent controversy.

Blake Morse
9

Ahead of the Blizzcon opening ceremonies today in Anaheim, CA the team at Blizzard took a moment to directly address the recent controversy surrounding Hearthstone and the protest happening in Hong Kong. Recently the company has come under scrutiny for their treatment of a player who made a political statement during a tournament. To that point, President of Blizzard J Allen Brack came out and delivered a statement in which he admitted that the company had handled the issue poorly and would endeavour to better in the future when dealing with such controversial social issues.

Blizzard made an official apology for their recent controversy
Blizzard made an official apology for their recent controversy

"Blizzard had the opportunity to bring the world together... and we did not. And worse, we were too slow to talk you. We didn't live up to the high standards we set for ourselves. For that, I'm sorry and I accept accountability." stated Brack and went on promise "We will do better going forward. But our actions are going to matter more than any of these words. As you walk around this weekend, I hope it’s clear how committed we are to people expressing themselves."

Blizzard had previously suspended Hearthstone player blitzchung after he wore a mask and expressed his support for the current political protests happening in Hong Kong. They also took away all of his prize earnings. Hearthstone fans did not take kindly to the company’s response and reacted with a boycott movement.

Blizzard then suddenly found themselves synonymous with China and censorship with many blaming its ties to Chinese corporations for their harsh response to blitzchung. Since then, Blizzard has pulled back on their initial punishments towards blitzchung, but this is the first time that Blizzard has publicly admitted they did not handle the entire situation properly. We'll see if the company actually puts their money where their mouth is going forward.

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 1, 2019 11:23 AM

    Blake Morse posted a new article, BlizzCon 2019: "We will do better going forward" - Blizzard on Hong Kong

    • Opticom
      reply
      November 1, 2019 11:27 AM

      But no actual info on how they're going to change.

      • agcrouton
        reply
        November 1, 2019 12:22 PM

        PR department great success!

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 12:50 PM

        Yeah they were smart to front load the opening ceremony with that, but it was totally empty on specifics, just fuzzy platitudes.

      • senor135 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:23 PM

        anyone who wants to boycott Blizzard should continue to do so. Short of stopping all business with China, there's little Blizzard can do to change in a way that helps those oppressed by the Chinese government. i dont expect them to do that and, im pretty sure im getting D4 and OW2 still.

        that being said i wont be buying clothing and other items that are made in china, as far as i can help it.

    • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 12:54 PM

      I'm sure there are tons people that want to suck XI's dick for diablo 4.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        November 1, 2019 2:12 PM

        http://chattypics.com/files/iPhoneUpload_v4pckqxlb4.jpg

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 2:48 PM

        I would be very surprised if Diablo 4 in it's current form makes it to China. The game is either going to be completely sanitized for the Chinese market or will be banned. Because remember China only supports real blood and torture not fake blood and torture in video games.

        • senor135 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 9:27 PM

          D4 will definitely be modified. they're also not the only country squeamish about gore and stuff.. i dont care if they want to make changes for visuals for cultural differences.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 12:55 PM

      I'll believe it when I see it.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 1:08 PM

        I'll note they aren't reversing any bans, so I'm unsure what the apology is supposed to cover, too.

    • Disarray legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 1, 2019 3:00 PM

      This is really sad.

      "We won't be the censor police for other countries governments. If they wish to censor their own streams, that's their prerogative, but we won't be doing it for them."

      Like, how fuckin hard is that ?

      • senor135 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 9:30 PM

        yea, honestly that's not a bad idea. probably would be tricky to set up for streaming rights / legal wise. but certainly do-able.

        maybe just one feed and then run it through a chinese company with a delay to let them do whatever for their audience.

        doesnt mean blizz changes their policies about political statements though.

        • Disarray legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 10:34 PM

          Or just be like, dude not our problem. We can "censor" our actual games content to appease your bullshit, that's one thing but we're not gonna be your internet police, for it's actual users around the world, that's your issue to deal with however you want.

          Just get a PR person to write that shit, and everyone's good. God damn this pisses me off

          • senor135 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 2, 2019 3:43 AM

            well then China just says you cant sell here.

    • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 9:48 PM

      That’s not an apology at all.

    • gnomish legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 10:23 PM

      that dude's hair makes me so fucking uncomfortable holy shit

    • gomeshelen
      reply
      November 5, 2019 12:57 AM

      awesome, that's a great news. I'm a huge fan of gaming and right now I often play slot games at https://syndicate.casino/en-ca/casino/slots/playngo to get some extra cash and improve my skills. So entertaining!.

Hello, Meet Lola