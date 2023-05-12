WoW: Dragonflight devs on UI improvements, cross-faction guilds & expanding Dragonriding With World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.1 update, players will enjoy all sorts of new features and we got to talk to Blizzard about them.

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has brought a lot of fun to the game, but the team at Blizzard is always listening to its fans and preparing its next big thing. For Update 10.1, a huge number of changes and improvements came to the game, and many of them were born right out of player feedback. UI improvements, cross-faction guilds, and applying Dragonriding to non-dragon flying mounts were big on the list of additions, and we got to talk to Blizzard devs about how this major update came together.

As mentioned prior, many of the changes were fan-requested. In particular, players on laptop were annoyed with how much of the screen real estate the mini map took up. Players running classes with numerous buff options were also concerned that they couldn’t see all of their buffs in play due to previously limitations. With this in mind, Blizzard implemented a UI editor to help users adjust the interface to their liking.

Cross-faction guilds were also a much-requested ask from Blizzard. In the past, players have often felt barred from playing the class or race they wanted to play because the features might not be available in the same faction (Horde or Alliance) as their guild. Cross-faction guilds finally makes this a thing of the past. Now players can guild up regardless of Horde or Alliance preferences and enjoy whatever they want as they play together with friends.

