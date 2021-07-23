New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Activision Blizzard presidents promise crackdown on toxicity in company emails

In separate company-wide emails, Activision and Blizzard's presidents addressed the "deeply disturbing" allegations that came out recently.
TJ Denzer
1

This week showcased one of the most ugly scenarios that has ever been brought to light and aired in the video game industry. Recent allegations against Activision Blizzard and a lawsuit from California told a story of a “frat boy culture” work place that was hurtful towards lower workers and downright hostile towards women. With the lawsuit now ongoing and these allegations out in the open, both Activision’s president and Blizzard’s president issued company emails promising a change and a crackdown on deeply disturbing and toxic behavior.

The emails in question were reported in two separate instances. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier obtained a letter from Blizzard president J. Allen Brack that was sent through the Blizzard end of the company to all employees. Brack called the allegations “extremely troubling” and claimed he’d be meeting with employees to discuss how to move forward. Schreier also originally reported the allegations when the California lawsuit originally came to light.

Another email was also sent out on the Activision end of the business by president Rob Kostich, as reported by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter. who said there was “zero tolerance” for the behavior described in the allegations “in our workplace or, frankly, in our society.” Kostich stated that it was not reflective of Activision values and encouraged workers to take advantage of HR and further resources available to them to report issues and secure comfort in the workplace.

The allegations that came to light tell an incredibly upsetting story, but it is hardly contained to Activision Blizzard. Ubisoft and Riot Games have also gone through a number of allegations and lawsuits with similarly disturbing situations described by victims of abuse and toxicity. To claim that any of this was unknown makes a troubling situation much worse, and with major leads having left Blizzard and Activision, it also becomes a question of who simply looked the other way in regards to much of this.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow the Activision Blizzard story and lawsuit for further updates and information.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola