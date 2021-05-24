Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot addresses ongoing controversies in new statement After numerous allegations over the past year, Ubisoft has put out another statement about the status of the company.

Last year saw several of the biggest companies in gaming get exposed for being toxic environments, with allegations ranging from mistreatment to sexual harassment. One company that found itself as the subject of many of these allegations was Ubisoft, the French studio behind some of the industries biggest names. Now, as people continue to hold the company accountable. Ubisoft CEO YVES Guillemot has released a statement about the current state of the company.

The letter from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was shared in a news post to the company’s website. In the letter, he reflects on the allegations that came out in June 2020, and how they’ve impacted the company. He also looks to highlight how things have changed nearly a year later.

An update on the ongoing changes at Ubisoft from our CEO Yves Guillemot — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 24, 2021

“Considerable progress has been made, and we will continue to work hard with the ambition of becoming an exemplary workplace in the tech industry. The teams at Ubisoft continue to impress me with their engagement on this journey. 10,000 team members connected live to virtual town halls in early May, where we shared the latest progress being made, and we will continue to share regular updates with them.”

In the post, Guillemot also spotlights the hirings the company has made in order to improve its culture, such as the hiring of Anika Grant as Chief People Officer, or Raashi Sikka as VP of Global Diversity & Inclusion. Although Guillemot states that the company has made a lot of progress in the past year, recent reports suggest that Ubisoft has not seen substantial internal change, which led to #HoldUbisoftAccountable trending on Twitter just days ago.

It should also be noted that a number of past Ubisoft employees either implied or stated that CEO Yves Guillemot had been made aware of the allegations against leaders at the company, but dismissed them. Bookmark the Ubisoft topic page on Shacknews for future updates on the company.