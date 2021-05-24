New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot addresses ongoing controversies in new statement

After numerous allegations over the past year, Ubisoft has put out another statement about the status of the company.
Donovan Erskine
Last year saw several of the biggest companies in gaming get exposed for being toxic environments, with allegations ranging from mistreatment to sexual harassment. One company that found itself as the subject of many of these allegations was Ubisoft, the French studio behind some of the industries biggest names. Now, as people continue to hold the company accountable. Ubisoft CEO YVES Guillemot has released a statement about the current state of the company.

The letter from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was shared in a news post to the company’s website. In the letter, he reflects on the allegations that came out in June 2020, and how they’ve impacted the company. He also looks to highlight how things have changed nearly a year later.

In the post, Guillemot also spotlights the hirings the company has made in order to improve its culture, such as the hiring of Anika Grant as Chief People Officer, or Raashi Sikka as VP of Global Diversity & Inclusion. Although Guillemot states that the company has made a lot of progress in the past year, recent reports suggest that Ubisoft has not seen substantial internal change, which led to #HoldUbisoftAccountable trending on Twitter just days ago.

It should also be noted that a number of past Ubisoft employees either implied or stated that CEO Yves Guillemot had been made aware of the allegations against leaders at the company, but dismissed them. Bookmark the Ubisoft topic page on Shacknews for future updates on the company.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

