Ubisoft hires Anika Grant as Chief People Officer Anika Grant has been appointed Chief People Officer of Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is one of the leading companies in the gaming industry. Now, the company is making some leadership changes, as it has appointed Anika Grant as its Chief People Officer.

Ubisoft made the announcement in a news release to its official website. Anika Grant has nineteen years of experience in the field and recently served as Global HR Lead at Dyson. She will now join Ubisoft in the new position, where she’ll report to CEO Yves Guillemot.

“I am very happy to welcome Anika Grant as our new Chief People Officer. Her energy, optimism and breadth of experience will be great assets to keep evolving our approach to HR and talent management,” CEO Guillemot said in a statement. “Working alongside me, Anika’s mission will consist of aligning all our HR teams with a strong, shared vision, building a robust talent pipeline, and implementing innovative and new ways of working.”

A key aspect of Grant’s job will be ensuring the integrity of the company’s workplace culture. With the allegations faced in the past, Ubisoft is looking to make some much-needed internal changes.

“I am also incredibly proud to partner with the talented, passionate people at Ubisoft to deliver on this mission, and confident that together, we will continue making Ubisoft an employer of choice, one that offers its team members exciting challenges, a welcoming and open environment, and the freedom to express their creativity every day.”

It will be interesting to see what impactful changes Grant makes at her new position at Ubisoft. For more updates on the french-based video game studio, visit the Ubisoft topic page on Shacknews.