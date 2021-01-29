Riot Games still seeking individual arbitration over gender discrimination class action settlement Riot Games is attempting to shift gears in its ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit.

Riot Games came under fire back in 2018 when reports of gender discrimination rose against the company. Several women at the company came forward to share stories of mistreatment during their time at Riot Games. This led to Riot Games being sued by a number of past and present employees. In 2019, it was stated that Riot would pay $10 million in a settlement, but it looks like the company is changing course. New reports state that Riot Games is now seeking individual arbitration from the plaintiffs.

Riot Games met in court with the plaintiffs once again this week to see if courts would waive the mandatory individual arbitration clause featured in most of the women’s contracts with Riot. If the mandatory individual arbitration clause is not waived, Riot Games will be able to settle will the plaintiffs privately outside of court.

Of course, Riot Games’ push for arbitration is being met with backlash. Genie Harrison, the plaintiff’s counsel, spoke on the move. “Now that Riot knows it can’t settle the case on the cheap, it wants to force Riot women into arbitration, preventing the women from fighting together as a group against the company.”

Harrison also cautioned what would happen if Riot is successful in moving the case to individual arbitration. "If Riot succeeds, it will pay a private judge huge amounts of money to decide the fate of the women's claims. And all that will happen in secret, with Riot's discriminatory conduct hidden from the public."

This all goes back to the allegations made against Riot Games in 2018, where numerous women shared stories of harassment and mistreatment during their time at the video game studio. For future updates on the story, visit the Riot Games topic page on Shacknews.