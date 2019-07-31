League of Legends World Championship comes to Shanghai in 2020
The site of next year's League of Legends World Championship has been decided, with Riot Games set to bring Worlds 2020 to Shanghai.
Riot Games is celebrating 10 years of League of Legends with a Limited Edition vinyl soundtrack from iam8bit.
Console and mobile gamers will get to experience League of Legends: Wild Rift next year when Riot Games' flagship MOBA makes its way to the platforms.
Project A, a yet-to-be-named game, is a first-person shooter being developed by Riot Games, makers of League of Legends.
Team SoloMid has resigned top League of Legends player Bjergsen in a rare deal that also gives him part ownership of the team.
With the League World Championship Group Stage looming, Riot isn't taking any chances.
The class-action lawsuit filed by women against Riot Games has reached a preliminary settlement believed to be "fair for everyone involved."
Nerfs and buffs are coming with this patch, but only minimal changes, according to Riot Games.
Evo founder and Riot Games employee, Tom Cannon has confirmed that Riot Games is indeed working on a fighting game.
Four new League champions will be added to the lineup as well.