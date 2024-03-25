New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valorant's 25th Agent is a Scottish Controller who can resurrect themself

Clove will join Valorant's roster with this week's update.
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games
This past weekend, Riot Games revealed Clove, Valorant’s next Agent. A Controller hailing from Scotland, Clove is described as a troublemaker with a knack for mischief. They also represent a couple of major firsts for Riot Games’ first-person shooter.

Riot Games dropped all the details on Clover during VCT Masters in Madrid. Valorant’s 25th Agent, Clove, will look to shake up the game with the following abilities:

Ruse (E)

  • EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.

Meddle (Q)

  • EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.

Pick-Me-Up (C)

  • INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.

Not Dead Yet (X / ULT)

  • After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.

Most notable among Clove’s kit is their Ultimate. This gives them the unique distinction of being the only Valorant character who can resurrect themself after death. It’s not their only first, as Clove is also the first non-binary character in Riot Games’ tactical shooter.

Clove will be released with Valorant’s next content update on March 26, 2024. The news came just before Sentinels became the first-ever two-time Masters champions. For more Valorant news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

