Riot Games provides update on Valorant's replay system and upcoming balance changes

The latest Valorant dev diary also highlights leadership changes and new cosmetic items.
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games
Valorant is approaching its fourth anniversary and developer Riot Games is preparing to usher the tactical shooter into its next era. In a new development diary, Riot Games confirmed changes in leadership for the Valorant team and provided a long-awaited update on the game’s in-development replay system.

The latest development diary for Valorant was shared today. In the video, the developers announce that Valorant’s 8.11 update will arrive in early June and take Breeze and Split out of the map rotation in favor of Haven. As for balance, Riot Games is hoping to make each character as viable as possible with the 8.11 update. The company also states this will be the most significant balance update until Champions 2024.

Riot Games also dedicated a portion of its dev diary to Replay, one of the most-requested features since Valorant’s release. The studio reassured that it’s working on a proper replay feature and that there are still some obstacles to creating it. Specifically, Riot Games cites issues with maps, audio, and weapon animations as challenges in developing Replay mode.

Lastly, Riot Game has announced that Andy Ho will serve as the new executive producer for Valorant moving forward. That said, Anna Donlon will continue to serve as a lead on Valorant’s development. For more Valorant news, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

