Valorant comes to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 this month

Riot Games' tactical shooter will feature cross-progression between console and PC accounts, but no cross-play.
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games made an appearance at Summer Game Fest 2024 to announce that Valorant, its tactical first-person shooter, is coming to consoles. Valorant will hit Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on June 14 in a limited beta that will roll into a full release.

Riot Games had previously shared its intentions to get Valorant onto consoles, and it’s finally happening. Riot Games has confirmed that there will be no cross-play between the PC and consoles versions of Valorant, but there will be cross-progression, allowing users to share their inventory and progression between platforms.

Valorant’s console versions will have feature parity with the PC version. That means new Agents, patches, and content updates will come to Xbox and PlayStation the same time that they come to PC.

“When exploring whether to bring Valorant to additional platforms, we knew we had to be able to offer the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided to PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter,” said Arnar Gylfason, Production Director of Valorant at Riot Games. “We were adamant that Valorant’s core, competitive gameplay must feel natural on a controller; and - if we couldn’t deliver on that gameplay promise - we had to be prepared to walk away from it. We hope we nailed it, but ultimately, our players will have the final say.”

With Valorant’s console versions around the corner, it’s worth looking back at the upcoming changes developer Riot Games has outlined for the tactical shooter. Bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more announcements from one of the year’s biggest events.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

