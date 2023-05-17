Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

PlayStation Showcase announced for next Wednesday

Sony will reveal new PS5 and PS VR2 games at next week's PlayStation Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

We’re less than a month away from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games showcase, but it looks like Sony will be the one to kick off this summer of video game news and announcements. After heavy speculation, a PlayStation Showcase has been announced for next week. The hour-long event will feature announcements regarding games coming to the PS5 and PS VR2.

Sony announced the upcoming PlayStation Showcase in a tweet and post to the PlayStation Blog. The showcase will take place on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Showcase will be “focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.” Among the games we expect to see is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is currently set for a fall 2023 release. We’re also due for an update on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us multiplayer game, which Neil Druckmann shared we can expect to learn more about this year.

Sony also confirmed that the showcase will feature games from PlayStation Studios as well as third-party developers, from AAA projects to indies.

It’s also likely that Sony will have some surprise reveals up its sleeve. With an hour runtime, this will likely be Sony’s biggest event of the year. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching and reporting all of the announcements on our PlayStation topic page. To keep up with all of the gaming events happening this summer, you might want to bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola