PlayStation Showcase announced for next Wednesday

We’re less than a month away from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games showcase, but it looks like Sony will be the one to kick off this summer of video game news and announcements. After heavy speculation, a PlayStation Showcase has been announced for next week. The hour-long event will feature announcements regarding games coming to the PS5 and PS VR2.

Sony announced the upcoming PlayStation Showcase in a tweet and post to the PlayStation Blog. The showcase will take place on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Showcase will be “focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.” Among the games we expect to see is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is currently set for a fall 2023 release. We’re also due for an update on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us multiplayer game, which Neil Druckmann shared we can expect to learn more about this year.

Sony also confirmed that the showcase will feature games from PlayStation Studios as well as third-party developers, from AAA projects to indies.

It’s also likely that Sony will have some surprise reveals up its sleeve. With an hour runtime, this will likely be Sony’s biggest event of the year. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching and reporting all of the announcements on our PlayStation topic page. To keep up with all of the gaming events happening this summer, you might want to bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule.