Mortal Kombat 12's official reveal is happening tomorrow Whether it's Mortal Kombat 12 or the latest reboot to the series, we're getting an official reveal late on Thursday.

With the Mortal Kombat franchise celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, fans have been anxiously awaiting the next big thing from NetherRealm Studios. It seems the wait is over tomorrow. NetherRealm has officially teased that a reveal event is happening this week that will show off the first official look at the next Mortal Kombat game. While it’s the twelfth game in the series and we expect it will likely be called Mortal Kombat 12, previously teases have also suggested that the franchise may be getting a refresh once again.

NetherRealm Studios teased the reveal event for the next Mortal Kombat game via the official Mortal Kombat Twitter on May 17, 2023. The teaser reveals that on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, the reveal will go live on official Mortal Kombat channels, likely including the Mortal Kombat YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s also worth noting that both the Mortal Kombat YouTube and Twitter have wiped their graphics, likely in preparation for the reveal of the new game.

NetherRealm Studios will be going live with an official reveal of Mortal Kombat 12 tomorrow, May 18, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

We’ve been waiting anxiously for Mortal Kombat news in 2023 since earlier this year it was revealed that NetherRealm is on track to launch its newest game sometime this year. The studio had been pretty quiet since then, but last week it finally broke that silence with a teaser video. The video showed a clock that was about to hit 12 until it cracked and landed at 1:00 instead. It seems to highly suggest that we could once again be getting some time travel shenanigans that take us back to the beginning.

We’ll know for sure tomorrow, so stay tuned here at Shacknews when NetherRealm goes live with what we assume will be Mortal Kombat 12. We’ll share the details of the reveal as they drop.