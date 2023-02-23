Mortal Kombat 12 confirmed for 2023 release Warner Bros. confirmed on its latest earnings call that Mortal Kombat 12 is coming out this year.

Mortal Kombat 12 has been officially announced by Warner Bros. What’s more, it’s also been confirmed that the game will be released this year.

The announcement of Mortal Kombat 12 came from a rather unexpected place — a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call. During the call, company leadership was talking about upcoming projects from the WB, including its video game division. This is where MK12 was confirmed.

Here you go Brusk pic.twitter.com/GYqRd8CZt4 — Al¹³ (@Aluminum54) February 23, 2023

“And there’s lot’s more to come, including the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Games also set for this year, with ambitious launch projections”

The announcement was rather casual for what will likely be one of the biggest releases of 2023. While it could have been assumed that NetherRealm would eventually make a new MK game, the fact that it’s launching this year is quite the surprise. The last entry in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in 2019.

There’s no word on when we’ll get our proper introduction to Mortal Kombat 12 or see gameplay. That said, we E3 and Summer Game Fest just months away, it likely won’t be too long before we learn more. Stick with Shacknews as we await more Mortal Kombat 12 news.