Evening Reading - April 14, 2023

Greetings, everyone at Shacknews! It's time for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Prized Test Subjects!



The #Exoprimal development team has an exciting new update about content coming in the full game, including:



🦖Missions without direct PvP

🦖10-player co-op missions

🦖Exosuit variants & ability customization

🦖And more!



Full info: https://t.co/JFG2ItwtXF

Capcom has learned a lot from the Exoprimal beta and is offering players an update on what's coming.

We now turn to… What the Golf? Huh… been a minute since we've heard from that game. But, yes, the Apple Arcade version of the game is getting a special crossover with Among Us. If you're looking for something for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions, the Among Us update is coming a little later.

Coming off a successful beta, Blizzard is outlining some of the changes coming to Diablo 4 as a result of player feedback.

Finally, the time to step into the Burning Shores is almost here. Check out the launch trailer for the big Horizon Forbidden West DLC.

Tears of the Speedrun

I can't possibly imagine anybody finishing this game that quickly, but I said the same thing about Breath of the Wild, so who ever knows?

He keeps going, and going, and going…

I have officially been live on Twitch for 2 straight weeks.



Still Going — GrandPOOBear (@GrandPOOBear) April 14, 2023

Licking toads

Today's a good day to go back in the old Conan archives and visit this animal segment featuring a toad, a cockatoo, and more.

Gotta get down on Friday

It's April 14, 2023...

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!

Nothing but the Hotfix

This is one of the oddest randomizers I've come across. This is a run of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, but the game switches every time Sonic hits a ring. It's total whiplash, as you might imagine, and a lot of fun to watch.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of praising the player for their in-game accomplishments.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Charles Barkley isn't very good at gambling.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I'm sure somebody thinks Jeff Hardy getting his 50th chance is a good idea.

Also, props to Lee Moriarty for buying that outfit from Carlton Banks' yard sale.

Tonight in video game music

I really like covers of Stickerbrush Symphony from Donkey Kong Country 2. That's one of the greatest video game tracks ever made. I never knew I needed a 7-minute trance cover, but here we are and it rules.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!