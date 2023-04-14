Twitter Blue users can now tweet 10,000-character posts Twitter has teased the massively increased character count for Blue subscribers for a while, and now it has officially rolled out.

One of the ideas Twitter has been toying with since Elon Musk took over was a massive increase to tweet character capacity for Twitter Blue subscribers. It seems that feature has finally been rolled out. As of this week, Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to post tweets of up to 10,000 characters, in case you really have a lot to get off your chest and want to put that kind of diatribe on Twitter for some reason.

Twitter announced the rollout of the 10,000-character Twitter Blue update via the Twitter Write account on April 13, 2023. As of April 13, Twitter Blue subscribers can now publish tweets of up to 10,000 characters if they wish. Additionally, Twitter Blue users can also utilize bold and italic formatting in their tweets. For reference, the Resident Evil 4 remake review published here at Shacknews is one of the longer reviews we’ve posted. It clocks in at around 9,808 characters including the title and article description.

Twitter Blue subscribers can now post tweets with up to 10,000 characters as of this week.

Source: Twitter Write

This is another one of the weird moves that Elon Musk has presided over as he attempts to make Twitter profitable. Twitter Blue launched, stumbled, and then relaunched early in 2023 as a means of collecting revenue and also doing away with the old verification system, which has continued to be a controversial decision. It’s not quite as weird as Twitter skimping costs, including nonpayment for its San Francisco office or the sudden change in API rules which broke a number of third-party apps, but the 10,000-character tweet feature is still one that has left many perplexed and wondering who asked for such a feature.

Nonetheless, Twitter under Elon Musk continues to weather its arguably self-inflicted storm. As we await what comes next, stay tuned for more Twitter news here at Shacknews.