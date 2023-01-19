Twitter begins enforcing revised API rules, breaking functionality of third-party apps Twitterrific, Tweetbot, and further third-party Twitter apps have found themselves under fire as Twitter targets them under its revised API rules.

Third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific have been used to operate and interact with Twitter for years, but a revision to the social media platform’s API rules may put a stop to that. Twitter previously signaled that it would begin enforcing these “long-standing API rules” in recent tweets, and now not only has a revision been published on Twitter’s API regulations page, but third-party app functionality has suffered as the company cracks down.

Twitter shared its intentions to enforce API rules in a tweet earlier this week, but a revision to the API rules was published on Twitter’s website on January 19, 2023. The major change in the revision was an added clause to the Restrictions section, which now includes banning the “use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.” This change was the only revision to the rules that has been observed so far.

Twitter recently tweeted that it would begin enforcing API rules in a way that could break third-party apps earlier in the week.

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, because of the revised API rules and Twitter’s efforts to enforce them, third-party apps have already stopped functioning. Twitterrific was among the third-party apps that have been utilized by many Twitter users for years, have preceded the first-party Twitter iOS app itself. Tweetbot and Tweetdeck users also reported broken functionality. Now it seems as though the revised API rules may be in place to end functionality for these apps permanently.

This is the latest in a long line of chaotic moves by Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership. Musk previously used claims of doxing to ban accounts such as ElonJet, which he personally shared dislike for numerous times before the ban. Meanwhile, the company’s office spaces in San Francisco and Singapore have run into a number of issues regarding non-payment on rent. Earlier this week, Twitter hosted an auction of office supplies, break room appliances, and various memorabilia to try to recoup Elon Musk’s losses in buying the company.

That said, apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific worked to make browsing Twitter a more enjoyable or simply functional experience. As the revised API guidelines threaten these apps, it may be getting even harder to engage with Twitter in a reasonable manner. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details as they become available.