Twitter permanently suspends ElonJet account tracking Elon Musk's flights
Despite Elon Musk using the ElonJet Twitter as an example of his commitment to free speech, the account owner recently confirmed its permanent suspension.
When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he claimed that free speech would be one of his core policies in the site’s leadership, adding that despite a risk to his security, even a certain account that tracks his personal flights has a right to exist on the platform if it’s not breaking the rules. Apparently, something in there was untrue or has changed, because said Twitter account - ElonJet - has been just recently suspended.
This news comes out of multiple sources, including confirmation of the ElonJet Twitter account’s suspension by the account owner, Jack Sweeney. ElonJet was an account that gained a bit of notoriety late in 2021 and earlier this year. It was an account that utilized publicly available information to post when Elon Musk was flying to various locations around the world as those flights were happening. When Musk came into leadership of Twitter, he used ElonJet as an example of his commitment to free speech, stating in November 2022 that his commitment extended “even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.” It was on December 14 that Sweeney stated the account has been confirmed to have been permanently suspended.
Elon Musk has never been fond of the ElonJet account. When Elon Musk learned of the account, he allegedly offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut it down, as reported by NBC News. Sweeney turned the offer down and instead asked Musk for about $50,000 to help with his college, or about the cost of a Tesla Model 3. Elon Musk blocked Sweeney in January 2022, effectively signaling that there wouldn’t be any more negotiations.
Jack Sweeney also alleges that ElonJet was being targeted for Visibility Filtering, according to a supposedly obtained screenshot of Twitter Head of Safety and Trust VP Ella Irwin ordering Twitter staff to do so. Journalist Bari Weiss went into detail about Visibility Filtering in the second round the Twitter Files, sharing that it’s a tool Twitter content moderation staff used to “suppress what people see to different levels,” as told to her by an anonymous Twitter source. ElonJet’s permanent suspension comes only a few days after Jack Sweeney suggested the account’s visibility was being purposely meddled with.
Whatever the case, it would seem that ElonJet, the account Elon Musk specifically cited as a prime example of his commitment to free speech, has been permanently sunset. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Twitter permanently suspends ElonJet account tracking Elon Musk's flights
LOL Twitter permanently suspended the @ElonJet account. What a fucking baby.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/12/twitter-suspends-elonjet-plane-tracking-bot-after-musk-pledged-to-leave-it-up/
So what's stopping them from just starting a website and doing the same? I mean it's all public: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=a835af
Just a bigger audience on Twitter?
I’ve never even looked at the account, and couldn’t give less of a shit about where his jet is located. IMO it doesn’t matter at all whether this data continues to be published. I think it was just published as the tiniest “punch upward” one could do to annoy Musk. The funny part is that Musk’s ego is so fragile that he is compelling the company he bought to break their own policy, and reverse his own public pledge, because that tiny punch upward is personally upsetting to him. The story is Elon’s response, not the future of the jet tracking data.
Of course, maybe Elon will buy the jet tracking data company next?
Real talk, there has got to hushed discussions amongst Executives within Tesla re: the Elon problem and what to do about it, right? From an outside perspective, it seems as though all of his time and energy is being spent on Twitter (including a ludicrous volume of shit posting) and Tesla’s stock is in free-fall. Could they vote him out?
I’m sure it’s depressing as hell to be a true believer working at any of his companies these days. And I’m not actually paying that much attention to Elon, but I think he owns a majority of voting shares in all of his companies so I think it’s actually impossible for him to be booted against his will. He could call for a shareholder vote and vote to keep himself. Or call for a new board of directors, which is based on a shareholder vote, and boot anybody who voted to remove him.
The actual math if anyone cares. From 5 minutes of research (so do your own DD) it seems like he used to own over 25% of tesla and it requires a super majority of 75% to make major changes. He used to be untouchable but in recent years he has sold Tesla shares (partially to fund twitter purchase) and now he is under 20% so its possible to vote him out but highly unlikely unless he kills somebody or some other major action.
wow. he's so incredibly arrogant. tesla has 4 models of vehicles that are incredible, but he got bored and needs to diversify JUST BECAUSE REASONS. instead of really refining and honing his logistics and operations, off we go into design and showcasing what could be done...
... before anyone had him ponder if they should.
enhancing their 4 models that fueled their beloved status would have been preferable, but hey - NPD riddled bored billionaire
Spiegel ran an article today that teslas reputation has hit rock bottom in Germany
https://www.spiegel.de/international/business/der-spiegel-survey-musk-destroys-tesla-image-in-germany-a-fcc01ca2-d5fe-4c57-ac11-b48a560771f7
Not quite, Twitter borrowed money for Musk to buy Twitter. AKA a Leveraged Buy Out:
https://www.npr.org/2022/11/30/1139964806/how-elon-bought-twitter-with-other-peoples-money
That’s not the whole of the money, Elon absolutely used his Tesla stock as collateral to get loans to partially fund the purchase. As the value of the Tesla stock goes down, the banks who loaned him that money will get nervous as their collateral value is going down. They can ask him to put up more stock as collateral
the second largest investor/owner is saudi arabia, this will play out in pretty interesting ways.
lots of favors will be traded for liquidity. the banks won't have any worries
they gave jared two billion dollars for completely cloaked reasons, they will give elon whatever he wants in exchange for data on dissidents
it is amazing how his NPD fueled bored billionaire syndrome is going to fuck up LOTS of things, and have a major crater(s) to contend with.
it's so so so interesting how he couldn't stay in his lane, enjoy successes with spaceX, Tesla, and Boring... nope. got bored and easily manipulated.
now he's resorting to hijacking tesla software engineers to forcibly move them to twitter, because most of them quit, were fired, or took the severance. what an absolute clusterfuck disaster of a human being.
bored billionaires that have nothing but yes-men beneath them saying everything they do is perfect and they should get involved with even more stuff because they are so so so awesome for society.
tesla's stock won't recover well because of Elon, alone. the company itself SHOULD recover well, for sure - but then there's elon. his presence completely overshadows the incredible feats from tesla, which are from him empowering experts to succeed in their chosen fields. when elon decides what your field is, it all goes to shit.
He's giving the whole world that feeling that lawyers sometimes get of for fucks sake just shut up, shut up, shut up.
A couple of years ago he was the richest man in the world and (unbelievably in hindsight) considered a "cool" billionaire by most of society, to the point where he could marry a pop star 30 years his junior and get a guest spot on Rick and Morty.
And he's managed to throw it all away through sheer hubris lol
"it's so so so interesting how he couldn't stay in his lane, enjoy successes with spaceX, Tesla, and Boring... nope. got bored and easily manipulated."
To me, its all linked. His personality that led him to take a massive risk building tesla is also the reason why he is in this twitter mess. He wasn't bored, this is his personality being super obsessive and always needing more work to do. Its cool when he sleeps in a tesla factory ensuring the first major EV car company survives, its not cool when he sleeps at Twitter headquarters and does massive layoffs to ensure he doesn't lose $1B a year in outgoing cashflow for a social media company.
And you can't post links to its accounts on other sites? https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw/status/1603134515756601344
Pretty amazing that after trying to make a big deal out of Twitter blocking a NYPost story and the NYPost and people linking to the story Elon turns around and blocks an account, the owner's personal account, and links to their work off site.
