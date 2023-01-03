Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Twitter sued for nonpayment of rent on San Francisco office

The social media giant owes more than $100,000 on its Financial District office space.
Ozzie Mejia
Twitter
4

There was no shortage of Twitter news or Elon Musk shenanigans during the last two weeks. The stories kept piling up through the new year, just like the amount due on the rent for Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. On Sunday, it was reported that the bill for Twitter's office space in San Francisco had become delinquent and landlord has filed suit.

The report comes from CBS News, which states that building landlord Columbia Reit had filed suit last Thursday. Twitter had owed $136,260 USD on its San Francisco office space, located in the Hartford Building along the city's Financial District. Twitter is entering the sixth year of its seven-year lease on the office space.

As noted in the CBS report, it's not the only instance of Twitter (and, by extension, owner Elon Musk) refusing to pay its debts. The company does not appear to have paid rent on any of its global offices and is also being sued over unpaid charter flights. That's on top of a class action lawsuit over firings from November, just after Musk took over the company.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters
Twitter's main San Francisco headquarters
Source: Twitter

December was a brutal month for Twitter. On top of the ongoing saga involving checkmarks, the social media giant found itself in the spotlight after banning journalists, some over reporting on the ElonJet account and others for simply being critical of the site's new owner. Musk's antics have also adversely affected Tesla's stock, resulting in him becoming the first person in history to lose $200 billion.

This lawsuit against Twitter over nonpayment of its San Francisco office's rent likely won't be the last of its kind. We'll continue to follow the continuing saga of Twitter and owner Elon Musk in the weeks and months ahead.

