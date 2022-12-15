Musk posts Twitter poll after banning tech journalists for sharing 'assassination coordinates' The accounts of several reporters were suspended. Musk claims they violated Twitter TOS' doxxing rule.

Update December 15, 2022 at 9:18 p.m. PT: Musk has since posted another poll claiming that there were "too many options". As of writing, the poll sits with over 500,000 votes with 56 percent of voters saying the accounts should have their suspensions lifted "Now". The remainder have opted for the second option of the suspensions being lifted "in 7 days."

Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Original post follows:

Another day, another story of Elon Musk doing something wild. In this evening’s news, Elon Musk has taken to his own $44 billion platform to ask whether he should unsuspend accounts that doxxed his exact location. Musk claims that the reporters shared the information which is “basically assassination coordinates.”

On December 15, 2022, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking his following (and anyone who is able to see it), whether or not he should unsuspend the accounts who “doxxed my exact location in real-time”. Users had four options: Now, Tomorrow, 7 days from now, and Longer. The poll concluded with 43 percent of voters saying to unsuspend the accounts “Now”.

The accounts Musk is referring to are those of esteemed journalists from the likes of CNN, Washington Post, NY Times, and Mashable. The common link between these accounts appears to be their reporting of another recently suspended account, ElonJet and its creator Jack Sweeney. The account reported on the location of Musk’s private jet.

Elon Musk took this reporting as doxxing, the act of sharing someone’s exact location for nefarious intent. He even went so far as to call it “basically assassination coordinates”. In a bid to blow the dog whistle harder and misrepresent the situation, Musk followed up with a tweet saying, “If anyone posted real-time locations & addresses of NYT reporters, FBI would be investigating, there’d be hearings on Capitol Hill & Biden would give speeches about end of democracy!”

We'll be sure to keep you up to date as this story unfolds.