Twitter employees allegedly walked out of its Singapore office due to non-payment of rent

The social media platform has been experiencing some issues since Musk's purchase.
Sam Chandler
Twitter has been experiencing a wealth of issues over recent months. It was just last week that Twitter was sued for non-payment of rent in San Francisco and now it looks like the Asia-Pacific Headquarters had its workers walked out of their Singapore office over the same problem.

An empty office space with the Twitter logo on the wall

Source: Winni Wintermeyer for the Washington Post

Casey Newton of the New York Times reported via a tweet that Twitter employees have allegedly been walked out of the Singapore office. Though no source is given, Newton does note that this was due to non-payment of rent and that the landlords physically walked the workers out of the building.

Recently, Elon Musk has been managing mounting pressure from numerous angles after his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Since the purchase went through, Musk has fired employees, flipped Twitter Blue off and on while rebranding and repackaging it, and banned journalists for sharing “assassination coordinates”.

As Musk continues to dump Tesla shares to presumably fund the purchase, the company has started to send out severance to former Twitter employees. However, there are other unpaid debts according to a report from CBS News, the least of which is the unpaid rent on its San Francisco office.

With the workers in the Twitter Singapore office allegedly being escorted from the building, it will be interesting to see how the platform performs in the associated regions. You can be certain we’ll keep you up to date on the latest happenings via our Twitter page.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

