Twitter employees allegedly walked out of its Singapore office due to non-payment of rent

Twitter has been experiencing a wealth of issues over recent months. It was just last week that Twitter was sued for non-payment of rent in San Francisco and now it looks like the Asia-Pacific Headquarters had its workers walked out of their Singapore office over the same problem.

Casey Newton of the New York Times reported via a tweet that Twitter employees have allegedly been walked out of the Singapore office. Though no source is given, Newton does note that this was due to non-payment of rent and that the landlords physically walked the workers out of the building.

I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023

Recently, Elon Musk has been managing mounting pressure from numerous angles after his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Since the purchase went through, Musk has fired employees, flipped Twitter Blue off and on while rebranding and repackaging it, and banned journalists for sharing “assassination coordinates”.

As Musk continues to dump Tesla shares to presumably fund the purchase, the company has started to send out severance to former Twitter employees. However, there are other unpaid debts according to a report from CBS News, the least of which is the unpaid rent on its San Francisco office.

With the workers in the Twitter Singapore office allegedly being escorted from the building, it will be interesting to see how the platform performs in the associated regions.