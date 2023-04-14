Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 14: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 kicks off Season 3

Activision and Infinity Ward are kicking things up a notch with the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 update. There's a new Battle Pass, different paths to unlock rewards, new maps, the return of Gunfight, some big changes to Warzone 2.0, and many more. Those who have been curious to jump in, but have been waiting for a sale, now's the time to check it out. It's part of Blizzard's continuing Spring Sale, but now it's also on sale on Steam.
Elsewhere, the Epic Spring Sale continues, as does the Easter promotions for Fanatical. The Humble Store celebrates Farmers, Fighters, and Platroguevanialikes. Plus, Ubisoft is celebrating its best racers.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle - $22.49 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Faction Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Mordhau - FREE until 4/20
- Second Extinction - FREE until 4/20
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gotham Knights - $23.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 7(0% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $39.59 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $25.19 (64% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.39 (73% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $10.24 (59% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.79 (87% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $27.90 (44% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $18.69 (69% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.32 (78% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $14.38 (76% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $13.34 (78% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $13.39 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $26.79 (73% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.65 (82% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $16.49 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $7.49 (81% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.14 (91% off)
- Duke Nuken 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.79 (91% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $14.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $53.99 (55% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.75 (68% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition [Steam] - $4.50 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $28.47 (43% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $40.33 (42% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition + Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $17.03 (72% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $21.50 (78% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Ben 10: Power Trip, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Jumanji: The Video Game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Little League World Series Baseball 2022, with more games to be named later. These activate on Steam.
- Platroguevanialike Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Noita [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exit The Gungeon [Steam] - $5.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Platroguevanialike Sale.
- Farmers and Fighters
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.99 (65% off)
- River City Girls Zero [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Ranch Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Banished [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Lethal League Blaze [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Farmers and Fighters Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $6.00 (80% off)
- Steep - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Frontier Publisher Sale
- Deliver Us Mars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- F1 Manager 22 - $10.99 (80% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Frontier Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off) (FREE PLAY EVENT until 4/17)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Wartales - $26.24 (25% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Against the Storm [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City - $12.49 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
