Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 14: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 kicks off Season 3

Activision and Infinity Ward are kicking things up a notch with the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 update. There's a new Battle Pass, different paths to unlock rewards, new maps, the return of Gunfight, some big changes to Warzone 2.0, and many more. Those who have been curious to jump in, but have been waiting for a sale, now's the time to check it out. It's part of Blizzard's continuing Spring Sale, but now it's also on sale on Steam.

Elsewhere, the Epic Spring Sale continues, as does the Easter promotions for Fanatical. The Humble Store celebrates Farmers, Fighters, and Platroguevanialikes. Plus, Ubisoft is celebrating its best racers.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Ben 10: Power Trip, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Jumanji: The Video Game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Little League World Series Baseball 2022, with more games to be named later. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.