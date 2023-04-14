MLB The Show 23 Update 3 patch notes address online crashes San Diego Studio has fixed some of the bugs plaguing MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 23 launched ahead of Opening Day this year to a strong positive response from players and critics, but the game isn’t without its minor issues here and there. San Diego Studio has been supplying the game with frequent updates, and its latest patch has arrived. Game update 3 for MLB The Show 23 is out and addresses several issues within the baseball simulator.

MLB The Show 23 Update 3 patch notes



Source: PlayStation Studio

Here are the full patch notes for MLB The Show 23 Update 3, which were shared on the game’s website. The update is live now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

General

The Jackie Robinson Day uniform update is now available within Road to the Show and Franchise.

Fixed an issue where catchers could not pick off while player-locked.

Diamond Dynasty

Fixed an issue where users would see a “loss” screen prior to starting a game in the playoffs of Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue where an NLB player’s card would remain on screen during an at-bat.

Online Head-To-Head

Fixed several crashes that could occur in Online Play.

Co-op

Fixed a freeze that could occur while making defensive adjustments.

Fixed an additional issue where bullpen displays could remain on screen.

Road to the Show

Fixed an issue in Custom Practice where pitches would not go to the selected location.

March to October and Franchise

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect amateur players when scrolling on the Scouting Big Board.

Fixed an issue where user was taken to the Created Stadiums section when selecting a stadium to play for the Futures game in Franchise.

Fixed a visual bug that could display the wrong hot/cold momentum in March to October.

Miscellaneous

Various player emotion animations will now display correctly.

Various UI adjustments.

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Added player numbers to helmets for New York Yankees uniforms.

Resized the jumbotron at Citi Field.

Developer Notes

Gameplay Balance Change – Pitch Accuracy Tuning

We’ve heard the frustrations regarding pitching and perfect inputs not feeling as rewarding as we’d like, so we’ve made the following adjustments: Reduced frequency of pitches landing directly on the edge of the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR). This benefits all pitching interfaces. Cleaned up some of the known instances where pitches could land outside of the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR). Artwork tuning where the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) was not displaying at the true size on occasion. Removed the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) display post-pitch while slidestepping, as there is an accuracy penalty that is not accounted for within the initial PAR.



That’s everything in the patch notes for the latest MLB The Show 23 update. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on the popular baseball sim.