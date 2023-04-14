Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 14: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2

The PlayStation Spring Sale continues with a fresh batch of discounted titles.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Spring Sales are continuing throughout April. That includes PlayStation's big seasonal promotion, but the available titles have changed. Open up the PlayStation Spring Sale and you'll now find an entirely new batch of games on sale, including Dead Space, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and a fresh rotation of PlayStation first-party titles like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon's Souls.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Spring Sale continues to roll on. Plus, Nintendo may be finished with Mario Day, but there's still a Mario title on sale. It's one of the biggest ones from 2022, so if you haven't played Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, this is the time to pick it up.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

