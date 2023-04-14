Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 14: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2

Spring Sales are continuing throughout April. That includes PlayStation's big seasonal promotion, but the available titles have changed. Open up the PlayStation Spring Sale and you'll now find an entirely new batch of games on sale, including Dead Space, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and a fresh rotation of PlayStation first-party titles like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon's Souls.
Meanwhile, the Xbox Spring Sale continues to roll on. Plus, Nintendo may be finished with Mario Day, but there's still a Mario title on sale. It's one of the biggest ones from 2022, so if you haven't played Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, this is the time to pick it up.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Out of Space: Couch Edition - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- Atomic Heart [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $33.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $67.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $21.59 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $16.49 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.49 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (34% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale (Part 2)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $35.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- New Tales From the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [PS5] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $29.61 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5] - $16.79 (40% off)
- Tinykin [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Lake [PS5] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Meet Your Maker [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tails of Iron [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $18.74 (25% off)
- Partner Spotlight Series
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition - $50.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $29.61 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $9.74 (35% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $19.79 (67% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Owlboy - $11.24 (55% off)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES nirvanA Initiative - $41.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $19.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle - $16.79 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aggelos - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition - $46.86 (37% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $9.74 (35% off)
- Kingdom Two Crowns - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Nexomon - $4.99 (50% off)
- 11 bit Studios Spring Sale
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $7.98 (70% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.34 (85% off)
- South of the Circle - $7.79 (40% off)
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $3.99 (80% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $17.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $14.99 (25% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.74 (35% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $31.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 14: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2