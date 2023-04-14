Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 14: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2

Spring Sales are continuing throughout April. That includes PlayStation's big seasonal promotion, but the available titles have changed. Open up the PlayStation Spring Sale and you'll now find an entirely new batch of games on sale, including Dead Space, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and a fresh rotation of PlayStation first-party titles like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon's Souls.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Spring Sale continues to roll on. Plus, Nintendo may be finished with Mario Day, but there's still a Mario title on sale. It's one of the biggest ones from 2022, so if you haven't played Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, this is the time to pick it up.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

