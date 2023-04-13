Evening Reading - April 13, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical takes the stage in August
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer gave us our first look at Ganondorf
- Sidon & other BOTW Champions return to aid link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Razer Stream Controller X review: Handy hotkeys for all your livestream needs
- Street Fighter 6 is getting a final showcase of news hosted by Lil Wayne
- Amnesia: The Bunker gets delayed one week for extra polish
- XDefiant is a strong arena shooter with or without franchise crossovers
- Hidetaka Miyazaki becomes second game dev to make Time's 100 Most Influential People list
- Microsoft reportedly working on Windows handheld mode for devices like Steam Deck
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
More info leaks at events?
Looks like my phone number got leaked during the GDC thing? Gotten at least 2 phone calls from people trying to reach me about game related sales pitches for services.— joe tirado 🌌 (@staymighty) April 12, 2023
Some random person in my junk email was like "Hey I just called you!!!!" 🥴🥴🥴
Hey, leave Joe alone!
Hideo Kojima on set
Hideo Kojima today.— Ayako (Touchy!) (@Kaizerkunkun) April 12, 2023
本日の小島監督。 pic.twitter.com/mWxuB4Pj7T
What's he cooking?
The Mario film's OST slaps
Every Mario fan listening to the Mario Movie soundtrack: pic.twitter.com/U5a4cjqh93— Aiden129 (@Aiden1291) April 12, 2023
Bryan Tyler doesn't miss!
Link's Xbox Series X car
Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/yAgztKTtbp— Daniel #UltraNPodcast Reenlsober 👾 (@danielreen) April 13, 2023
Talk about unexpected crossovers.
End of Da Kingdom
TEARS OF THE KINGDOM HAS A HIDDEN THEME IN IT'S NAME— Croton 🍞 (@CrotonZelda) April 12, 2023
END OF DA KINGDOM
GANON IS COMING FR THIS TIME 😵 pic.twitter.com/eBlDHk9D8L
Oh no, it was right in front of us all along.
Next time you search "Thai food near me"
ICYMI: Restaurant named "Thai food near me" https://t.co/doVsm0QHcq pic.twitter.com/9UcwKvOAhM— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) April 13, 2023
Honestly, I respect the hustle here.
Hope is an illusion
Positively negative every time.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/p6Tomwgy0I— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 13, 2023
Wise words from Lumalee.
The next round of Marvel Snap card series drops
Springtime brings our April Series Drop!— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 13, 2023
Get an early preview and see which cards are moving in our upcoming patch 👇 pic.twitter.com/kdRP6QPlhf
Personally, I'm excited to add Stature to my collection.
