Evening Reading - April 13, 2023
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

More info leaks at events?

Hey, leave Joe alone!

Hideo Kojima on set

What's he cooking?

The Mario film's OST slaps

Bryan Tyler doesn't miss!

Link's Xbox Series X car

Talk about unexpected crossovers.

End of Da Kingdom

Oh no, it was right in front of us all along.

Next time you search "Thai food near me"

Honestly, I respect the hustle here.

Hope is an illusion

Wise words from Lumalee.

The next round of Marvel Snap card series drops

Personally, I'm excited to add Stature to my collection.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever laying on the carpet.
Leia won't get up unless you vote for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola