Evening Reading - April 13, 2023

More info leaks at events?

Looks like my phone number got leaked during the GDC thing? Gotten at least 2 phone calls from people trying to reach me about game related sales pitches for services.



Some random person in my junk email was like "Hey I just called you!!!!" 🥴🥴🥴 — joe tirado 🌌 (@staymighty) April 12, 2023

Hey, leave Joe alone!

Hideo Kojima on set

What's he cooking?

The Mario film's OST slaps

Every Mario fan listening to the Mario Movie soundtrack: pic.twitter.com/U5a4cjqh93 — Aiden129 (@Aiden1291) April 12, 2023

Bryan Tyler doesn't miss!

Link's Xbox Series X car

Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/yAgztKTtbp — Daniel #UltraNPodcast Reenlsober 👾 (@danielreen) April 13, 2023

Talk about unexpected crossovers.

End of Da Kingdom

TEARS OF THE KINGDOM HAS A HIDDEN THEME IN IT'S NAME



END OF DA KINGDOM



GANON IS COMING FR THIS TIME 😵 pic.twitter.com/eBlDHk9D8L — Croton 🍞 (@CrotonZelda) April 12, 2023

Oh no, it was right in front of us all along.

Next time you search "Thai food near me"

Honestly, I respect the hustle here.

Hope is an illusion

Wise words from Lumalee.

The next round of Marvel Snap card series drops

Springtime brings our April Series Drop!



Get an early preview and see which cards are moving in our upcoming patch 👇 pic.twitter.com/kdRP6QPlhf — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 13, 2023

Personally, I'm excited to add Stature to my collection.

