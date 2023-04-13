Street Fighter 6 is getting a final showcase of news hosted by Lil Wayne This is expected to be one of the final in-depth looks at Street Fighter 6 before its launch in June 2023.

It looks like Capcom is gearing up to give Street Fighter fans one more big one look at Street Fighter 6. A “final” extended showcase has promised big news and announcements, and it will be hosted by Lil Wayne. The showcase is expected to take place later this April 2023.

Capcom announced the upcoming Street Fighter 6 showcase via the Street Fighter twitter on April 12, 2023. On April 20, at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, Capcom will go live on the Street Fighter YouTube channel to share the latest in-depth looks at Street Fighter 6. The action will be hosted by rap superstar Lil Wayne and is expected to run for over 30 minutes. Capcom implies that this will be one of the last big looks at Street Fighter 6 ahead of its launch in June 2023. They also teased that there will be major news and announcements made during the showcase.

Street Fighter 6's final showcase will be hosted by Lil Wayne on April 20 and promises big news and announcements.

Source: Capcom

It's unclear what Capcom might have left to show for Street Fighter 6 as its launch roster is seemingly complete as of the reveals of Cammy, Zangief, and Lily. That said, we might get a bigger look at the single-player mode that has been previously teased in which players can take their created character and learn moves from Street Fighter characters around Metro City. It’s possible we could also get a tease of what DLC characters might be in the works, given that characters like Akuma and Ed were leaked, but never made an appearance for the launch roster.

With the final Street Fighter 6 showcase coming on April 20, 2023, stay tuned for news and reveals from the event right here at Shacknews.