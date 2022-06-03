Street Fighter 6 roster leak suggests a sizeable Day One playable cast A graphic recently appeared that seems to show which characters are currently in the works for Street Fighter 6's Day One roster.

Street Fighter 6 had a major showing this week. During PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom gave us an in-depth look at more of the game. That included showing off Chun-Li in her new and excellent fashion, as well as newcomer Jamie, who seems to use a drunken master style of martial arts. However, a recent leak has suggested pretty much every other character we can expect to see in the game, if it’s true that is.

Recently, a leak surfaced on the internet in the form of images detailing the apparent fully-planned Day One cast of Street Fighter 6, the most reliable recent posting appearing on ResetEra. Notably, all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warrior fighters are there, including Ryu, Ken, E. Honda, Dhalsim, Blanka, Guile, Chun-Li, and Zangief. Then we see some favorites such as Cammy, Rashid, Juri, Akuma, and some outliers such as Ed and Dee Jay. After that, there’s a row of that include Luke and Jamie, as well as several more never-before-seen newcomers. The entirety of the leaks have been arranged in one image by Twitter user Sigmaah below.

The top row of the Street Fighter 6 leak is all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warriors, the second row features returning characters from throughout the series, and the third looks like a row of all new characters.

It's worth noting there are some interesting omissions from these leaks so far. End villain characters like Vega, Balrog, and Bison (or Claw, Boxer, and Dictator) are absent, as is Sagat. Though Sagat and Balrog would end up as DLC for SF5, it’s still odd to see them gone. Other omissions include Charlie Nash, F.A.N.G., and Necalli, who all played major roles in Street Fighter 5’s story. That said, given that this is an unconfirmed leak, we may not have a 100 percent accurate picture yet and this is to be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, some of these redesigns are looking legit. It will be interesting to see if they turn out to be true, but with Street Fighter 6’s release window set for 2023, we’ll likely be waiting some time to find out. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.