Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Street Fighter 6 roster leak suggests a sizeable Day One playable cast

A graphic recently appeared that seems to show which characters are currently in the works for Street Fighter 6's Day One roster.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
4

Street Fighter 6 had a major showing this week. During PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom gave us an in-depth look at more of the game. That included showing off Chun-Li in her new and excellent fashion, as well as newcomer Jamie, who seems to use a drunken master style of martial arts. However, a recent leak has suggested pretty much every other character we can expect to see in the game, if it’s true that is.

Recently, a leak surfaced on the internet in the form of images detailing the apparent fully-planned Day One cast of Street Fighter 6, the most reliable recent posting appearing on ResetEra. Notably, all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warrior fighters are there, including Ryu, Ken, E. Honda, Dhalsim, Blanka, Guile, Chun-Li, and Zangief. Then we see some favorites such as Cammy, Rashid, Juri, Akuma, and some outliers such as Ed and Dee Jay. After that, there’s a row of that include Luke and Jamie, as well as several more never-before-seen newcomers. The entirety of the leaks have been arranged in one image by Twitter user Sigmaah below.

The top row of the Street Fighter 6 leak is all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warriors, the second row features returning characters from throughout the series, and the third looks like a row of all new characters.
The top row of the Street Fighter 6 leak is all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warriors, the second row features returning characters from throughout the series, and the third looks like a row of all new characters.

It's worth noting there are some interesting omissions from these leaks so far. End villain characters like Vega, Balrog, and Bison (or Claw, Boxer, and Dictator) are absent, as is Sagat. Though Sagat and Balrog would end up as DLC for SF5, it’s still odd to see them gone. Other omissions include Charlie Nash, F.A.N.G., and Necalli, who all played major roles in Street Fighter 5’s story. That said, given that this is an unconfirmed leak, we may not have a 100 percent accurate picture yet and this is to be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, some of these redesigns are looking legit. It will be interesting to see if they turn out to be true, but with Street Fighter 6’s release window set for 2023, we’ll likely be waiting some time to find out. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 3, 2022 8:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Street Fighter 6 roster leak suggests a sizeable Day One playable cast

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 3, 2022 9:31 AM

      Once again, the concept or 2D character art has far more style than the final results in 3D.

      I think part of the issue for me is the RE engine's brand of rendering. It reminds me of when so many game companies were using the Unreal Engine, but not doing enough to it so the final results still looked like Gears of War to an extent. There was a time a while back when you could instantly tell a game was using UE.

      RE works fine in the dark horror context of the Resident Evil games, but just looks off under normal lighting conditions here. They need to do more with it than throw paint splashes and other visual effects onto the 3D gameplay in an attempt to give the look of it all some actual personality.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        June 3, 2022 9:46 AM

        I think SNK did an excellent job with KOFXV. The gold standard of 3D model design that looks as good as 2D to me is still Guilty Gear Strive. Both SNK and Arc System Works have cracked the case on how to give 3D models that spark of style and personality in a way I think Capcom still struggles with.

        Even so, SF6 is a step up from SF5 in my opinion. I like their combat effects, but I agree with you that I wish the characters were more stylized and had more life to them.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 3, 2022 9:49 AM

        https://www.reddit.com/r/StreetFighter/comments/v3qxwi/street_fighter_looking_great/

        More indeed.

        • JohnnyChugs
          reply
          June 3, 2022 10:07 AM

          If there's a rockin' butt to be seen, we can always count on Max Dood to be there with the "COMPUTER, ENHANCE!"

Hello, Meet Lola