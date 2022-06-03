Street Fighter 6 roster leak suggests a sizeable Day One playable cast
A graphic recently appeared that seems to show which characters are currently in the works for Street Fighter 6's Day One roster.
Street Fighter 6 had a major showing this week. During PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom gave us an in-depth look at more of the game. That included showing off Chun-Li in her new and excellent fashion, as well as newcomer Jamie, who seems to use a drunken master style of martial arts. However, a recent leak has suggested pretty much every other character we can expect to see in the game, if it’s true that is.
Recently, a leak surfaced on the internet in the form of images detailing the apparent fully-planned Day One cast of Street Fighter 6, the most reliable recent posting appearing on ResetEra. Notably, all of the original Street Fighter 2 World Warrior fighters are there, including Ryu, Ken, E. Honda, Dhalsim, Blanka, Guile, Chun-Li, and Zangief. Then we see some favorites such as Cammy, Rashid, Juri, Akuma, and some outliers such as Ed and Dee Jay. After that, there’s a row of that include Luke and Jamie, as well as several more never-before-seen newcomers. The entirety of the leaks have been arranged in one image by Twitter user Sigmaah below.
It's worth noting there are some interesting omissions from these leaks so far. End villain characters like Vega, Balrog, and Bison (or Claw, Boxer, and Dictator) are absent, as is Sagat. Though Sagat and Balrog would end up as DLC for SF5, it’s still odd to see them gone. Other omissions include Charlie Nash, F.A.N.G., and Necalli, who all played major roles in Street Fighter 5’s story. That said, given that this is an unconfirmed leak, we may not have a 100 percent accurate picture yet and this is to be taken with a grain of salt.
That said, some of these redesigns are looking legit. It will be interesting to see if they turn out to be true, but with Street Fighter 6’s release window set for 2023, we’ll likely be waiting some time to find out. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.
Once again, the concept or 2D character art has far more style than the final results in 3D.
I think part of the issue for me is the RE engine's brand of rendering. It reminds me of when so many game companies were using the Unreal Engine, but not doing enough to it so the final results still looked like Gears of War to an extent. There was a time a while back when you could instantly tell a game was using UE.
RE works fine in the dark horror context of the Resident Evil games, but just looks off under normal lighting conditions here. They need to do more with it than throw paint splashes and other visual effects onto the 3D gameplay in an attempt to give the look of it all some actual personality.
I think SNK did an excellent job with KOFXV. The gold standard of 3D model design that looks as good as 2D to me is still Guilty Gear Strive. Both SNK and Arc System Works have cracked the case on how to give 3D models that spark of style and personality in a way I think Capcom still struggles with.
Even so, SF6 is a step up from SF5 in my opinion. I like their combat effects, but I agree with you that I wish the characters were more stylized and had more life to them.
