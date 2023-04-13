Hidetaka Miyazaki becomes second game dev to make Time's 100 Most Influential People list
The FromSoftware, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring director joins Shigeru Miyamoto as the second game developer ever to be recognized in Time's illustrious list.
Time Magazine has posted its 2023 list of 100 Most Infuential People, and in it, FromSoftware studio director Hidetaka Miyazaki has made the list, making him one of only two game devs to ever do so. Miyazaki’s direction has made FromSoftware one of the most recognizable studios in gaming, along with Dark Souls becoming a trendsetting franchise spawning many imitators over the years. He joins Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto as the only two game developers to ever achieve this distinction yet.
Time published its 100 Most Influential People of 2023 on which Hidetaka Miyazaki is listed on April 13, 2023, as spotted by Famitsu. Famitsu also notes that this is only the second time Time has recognized a game developer in its prestigious list, the previous being Shigeru Miyamoto, who was recognized on the list in 2007.
Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann goes on to wrote the forward for Miyazaki’s inclusion:
Miyazaki and FromSoftware have continued to succeed massively with the release of Elden Ring in 2022, Shacknews Game of the Year 2022 alongside many other outlets. With Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring DLC on the horizon, it seems like there’s plenty to be excited about as well. Stay tuned as we continue to await further details on what’s next from FromSoftware.
