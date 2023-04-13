Hidetaka Miyazaki becomes second game dev to make Time's 100 Most Influential People list The FromSoftware, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring director joins Shigeru Miyamoto as the second game developer ever to be recognized in Time's illustrious list.

Time Magazine has posted its 2023 list of 100 Most Infuential People, and in it, FromSoftware studio director Hidetaka Miyazaki has made the list, making him one of only two game devs to ever do so. Miyazaki’s direction has made FromSoftware one of the most recognizable studios in gaming, along with Dark Souls becoming a trendsetting franchise spawning many imitators over the years. He joins Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto as the only two game developers to ever achieve this distinction yet.

Time published its 100 Most Influential People of 2023 on which Hidetaka Miyazaki is listed on April 13, 2023, as spotted by Famitsu. Famitsu also notes that this is only the second time Time has recognized a game developer in its prestigious list, the previous being Shigeru Miyamoto, who was recognized on the list in 2007.

Hidetaka Miyazaki joins Shigeru Miyamoto as one of only two game developers ever recognized on Time's 100 Most Influential People lists.

Source: Time

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann goes on to wrote the forward for Miyazaki’s inclusion:

The first time I played one of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games, I was miserable. I kept dying on the first enemy over and over again. But when I slowed down my approach, paying attention to the details, it all of a sudden clicked. I managed to defeat the enemy and advance further into the game. I earned my progress and felt a sort of rush! And as I moved forward in the game, I was much more deliberate, careful in how I explored this world. And in return the world rewarded me with tension, beauty, and surprises… Miyazaki’s games make the player feel accomplished and smart—and it’s all thanks to his and his team’s uncompromising approach. He refuses to overexplain the mechanics or the lore, but rather puts his trust in the player to figure it out on their own.

Miyazaki and FromSoftware have continued to succeed massively with the release of Elden Ring in 2022, Shacknews Game of the Year 2022 alongside many other outlets. With Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring DLC on the horizon, it seems like there’s plenty to be excited about as well. Stay tuned as we continue to await further details on what’s next from FromSoftware.