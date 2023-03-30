Evening Reading - March 30, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Splatoon 3 update 3.1.0 patch notes
- Savant - Ascent Anniversary Edition is an upcoming remaster of D-Pad Studio's first game
- Live A Live comes to PlayStation and PC in late April, demo out now
- EVO Japan 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.7 patch notes dial back the difficulty
- Chris Pratt confirms The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a post-credits scene
- John Cena is trading the jorts for khakis as free DLC in PGA Tour 2K23 in April
- Midjourney pauses free trials for AI image generation over deepfake concerns
- GigaBash lets you smash and bash your friends as epic kaiju monsters
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Resident Evil 4 has an overpopulation of bear traps
Resident Evil 4 Remake in one image. pic.twitter.com/2WbsQ57Sdm— Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 30, 2023
I'm doomed to step on every single one.
John Wick PSA
March 26, 2023
Oh no... not again...
The Quicksilver scene in X-Men: Apocalypse
X-Men Apocalypse is not a good movie at all but this scene was CINEMA pic.twitter.com/9TlLFKkOor— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightDK) March 29, 2023
This sequence almost makes the entire movie worth the price of admission.
Happy opening day!
First big league Opening Day— Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) March 30, 2023
First big league Opening Day home run pic.twitter.com/FOdq42Rxxu
Let's go Os!
Scott Pilgrim anime brings back the full film cast
This is not a drill! This is happening!— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023
After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD
Arguably the best entertainment news of the week. Hell yeah.
Ashley, get down!
I'm really sorry Ashley, but in my defense this is never not hilarious. #PS5Share, #ResidentEvil4 pic.twitter.com/FYX9dFbee2— Brendan Graeber (@Ragga_Fragga) March 30, 2023
Oh boy, wait until Mr. President hears about this...
Florence Pugh
Another banger episode. Florence Pugh is a gem.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor content coming soon
More to come on Monday.— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 30, 2023
Stay tuned. #JediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/ghTga3Ztj2
Stay tuned for our thoughts!
Throwback Thursday vibes
Shoutout to my parents for making me hear this over and over as a kid.
