Evening Reading - March 30, 2023

Celebrate the end of Friday Eve with some Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resident Evil 4 has an overpopulation of bear traps

I'm doomed to step on every single one.

John Wick PSA

Oh no... not again...

The Quicksilver scene in X-Men: Apocalypse

This sequence almost makes the entire movie worth the price of admission.

Happy opening day!

Let's go Os!

Scott Pilgrim anime brings back the full film cast

Arguably the best entertainment news of the week. Hell yeah.

Ashley, get down!

Oh boy, wait until Mr. President hears about this...

Florence Pugh

Another banger episode. Florence Pugh is a gem.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor content coming soon

Stay tuned for our thoughts!

Throwback Thursday vibes

Shoutout to my parents for making me hear this over and over as a kid.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever

Source: Leia wants you to check out Shackpets on iOS and Android!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola