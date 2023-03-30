Evening Reading - March 30, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Resident Evil 4 has an overpopulation of bear traps

Resident Evil 4 Remake in one image. pic.twitter.com/2WbsQ57Sdm — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 30, 2023

I'm doomed to step on every single one.

John Wick PSA

Oh no... not again...

The Quicksilver scene in X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men Apocalypse is not a good movie at all but this scene was CINEMA pic.twitter.com/9TlLFKkOor — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightDK) March 29, 2023

This sequence almost makes the entire movie worth the price of admission.

Happy opening day!

First big league Opening Day

First big league Opening Day home run pic.twitter.com/FOdq42Rxxu — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) March 30, 2023

Let's go Os!

Scott Pilgrim anime brings back the full film cast

This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

Arguably the best entertainment news of the week. Hell yeah.

Ashley, get down!

I'm really sorry Ashley, but in my defense this is never not hilarious. #PS5Share, #ResidentEvil4 pic.twitter.com/FYX9dFbee2 — Brendan Graeber (@Ragga_Fragga) March 30, 2023

Oh boy, wait until Mr. President hears about this...

Florence Pugh

Another banger episode. Florence Pugh is a gem.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor content coming soon

Stay tuned for our thoughts!

Throwback Thursday vibes

Shoutout to my parents for making me hear this over and over as a kid.

