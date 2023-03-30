Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.7 patch notes dial back the difficulty

Bungie has rolled out the latest Destiny 2 hotfix to address some difficulty issues.
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
As Destiny players dive into the content featured in its latest season, developer Bungie has been closely monitoring the player experience for necessary changes and fixes. Today, the developer has released Hotfix 7.0.0.7 to do just that, tackling difficulty issues and some smaller bugs.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.7 patch notes

Three Destiny characters on a black background.

Source: Bungie

Here are the patch notes for the Destiny 2 7.0.0.7 Hotfix, as shared on the Bungie website:

Gameplay and Investment

Trials of Osiris

  • Fixed an issue where wins on a seven-win Trials Passage would reward unfocusable Trials of Osiris engrams.

Neomuna Freeroam

  • Reduced the prevalence of elite (orange healthbar) enemies to lower the base difficulty of Freeroam.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing Cabal turrets in Ahimsa Park to respawn too quickly.

Root of Nightmares

  • Fixed an issue where Nezarec would not react to players that were positioned in a Well of Radiance.

Difficulty

  • Combatant health scaling for two- and three-player fireteams reduced in the Season 20 Legendary Exotic mission.
  • Reduced enemy health in Legend- and Master-tier Nightfalls, Battlegrounds, Lost Sectors, Offensives, Hunts, and Legend/Master campaign missions.

UI/UX

  • Reduced the Commendation score required for Guardian Ranks 7, 8, and 9:
  • Rank 7 is now 100 (was 460).
  • Rank 8 is now 250 (was 790).
  • Rank 9 is now 500 (was 1290).
  • Removed Guardian Rank objectives that require players to give Commendations from Ranks 7, 8, and 9.
  • Reduced the number of Commendations required for Hawthorne's weekly challenge from 20 to 5.

General

Armor

  • Reduced the number of additional scorch stacks added by the Flare Up artifact perk in PvP to 15 (down from 30).

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where the Target Lock trait was not correctly deactivating on a miss if the weapon was firing at 720 RPM or higher.
  • Fixed an issue where some players were unable to acquire the Riskrunner catalyst.
  • Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice were not receiving the 40% damage bonus against minor enemies.

Power and Progression

  • Fixed an issue where certain Ghost and Weapon mods were not correctly unlocked when progressing through Guardian Ranks.
  • Fixed an issue where certain new players were missing access to patrol destinations.

That’s everything featured in the Destiny 2 7.0.0.7 Hotfix. For all of your Destiny 2 news and guides, know that you can count on Shacknews.

