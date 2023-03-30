Live A Live comes to PlayStation and PC in late April, demo out now Live A Live demo progress will carry over to the full release.

Last year, Square Enix introduced a new generation (and region) to one of its beloved JRPGs with the release of Live A Live on the Nintendo Switch. This 1994 classic had never seen a proper release outside of Japan, and came to the west with an HD-2D remaster in the same vein as Octopath Traveler. Now, Live A Live is coming to additional platforms, as Square Enix has announced the JRPG will launch on PS4, PS5, and PC at the end of April. The demo is available now, and players will be able to transfer their progress to the full game at release.

Square Enix shared the latest update about Live A Live’s PlayStation and PC launch with a new trailer, which confirmed an April 27 release for the game on those platforms. The trailer shows off the generation-spanning adventure, as well as various characters and combat encounters. PlayStation and PC players still undecided about picking the game up can check out the demo, which is available as of today. What’s more, all progress made during the demo can be carried over to the full version when it launches.

The legendary Super Famicom RPG Live A Live launches April 27th on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam in glorious HD-2D.



Play the demo, out now on PS5/4 and later today on Steam, and carry your save to the full game.



Live A Live was first released in 1994 for the Famicom, and didn’t see a release outside of Japan until the remake launched last year. The remake utilizes the 2D-HD visual style, which Square Enix has employed for numerous JRPG projects in recent years. Both Octopath Traveler games use this style, and the upcoming remake of Dragon Quest 3 will also utilize 2D-HD.

Live A Live’s PS4, PS5, and PC launch is less than a month away for those that held off on getting the game on Switch last year. It’ll be the second JRPG release from Square Enix this year, as Octopath Traveler 2 launched last month, which we were fans of here at Shacknews.