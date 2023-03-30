EVO Japan 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch With EVO Japan 2023 coming up this weekend, we've got all of the details on where and when you can catch the action.

We’ve finally arrived at one of the biggest fighting game events of the year with EVO Japan 2023. This weekend from March 31 to April 2, 2023, players will square up at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center to throw down in a multitude of games. From Tekken 7 and Street Fighter 5 to Melty Blood: Type Lumina and Guilty Gear Strive, we’re set to see some stellar competitive play for a wealth of prizes this week. Want to know more about what’s on the line, what games are being played, and where and when to watch? We’ve got you covered right here.

EVO Japan 2023 Prize Pool

EVO Japan 2023 prize pool breakdown chart

Where prizing has usually been a little difficult for EVO Japan due to Japan’s strict gaming and gambling laws, this year’s event looks substantial. The organizers announced that every game at EVO Japan 2023 would have at least a 2 million yen prize pool, translating to around $15,060 USD per game and not including pot bonuses that could be added by publishers, developers, and other contributing factors. The breakdown of prizing in each game at the 2 million yen prize pool is listed below:

1st: ¥1,000,000 (Est. $7529.90 USD)

2nd: ¥400,000 (Est. $3011.96 USD)

3rd: ¥200,000 (Est. $1505.98 USD)

4th: ¥120,000 (Est. $903.59 USD)

5th-6th: ¥80,000 (Est. $602.39 USD)

7th-8th: ¥60,000 (Est. $451.79 USD)

EVO Japan 2023 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch

As mentioned prior, EVO Japan 2023 will take place from March 31 to April 2, 2023. You can watch the action on the EVO Twitch channel or check it out on the EVO Japan YouTube. You can also watch the Twitch channel above. Some of the pools may not be available to view due to occurring simultaneously over the three days, but all Top 8 Finals should be viewable. You can see the schedules for when each game’s pools and finals will be playing below, as well as where to find their brackets if you want to follow who’s playing through the tournament.

EVO Japan 2023 Day 1

EVO Japan 2023 Day 1 schedule (Times in JST)

The first day of EVO Japan 2023 in on March 31 and has the following Top 8 Finals:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET - Brackets on Start.gg

EVO Japan 2023 Day 2

EVO Japan 2023 Day 2 schedule (Times in JST)

The second day of EVO Japan 2023 is on April 1 and has the following Top 8 Finals:

Melty Blood: Type Lumina : 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET (March 31 in USA) - Brackets on Start.gg

: 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET (March 31 in USA) - Brackets on Start.gg Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown : 9:30 p.m. PT (March 31) / 12:30 a.m. ET (April 1) - Brackets on Start.gg

: 9:30 p.m. PT (March 31) / 12:30 a.m. ET (April 1) - Brackets on Start.gg The King of Fighters XV: 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET - Brackets on Start.gg

EVO Japan 2023 Day 3

EVO Japan 2023 Day 3 schedule (Times in JST)

The third and last day of EVO Japan 2023 takes place on April 2 and has the following Top 8 Finals:

Guilty Gear Strive : 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET (April 1 in USA) - Brackets on Start.gg

: 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET (April 1 in USA) - Brackets on Start.gg Tekken 7 : 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (April 1 in USA) - Brackets Start.gg

: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (April 1 in USA) - Brackets Start.gg Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition: 11 p.m. PT (April 1) / 2 a.m. ET (April 2) - Brackets on Start.gg

That covers all of the details you need to know about EVO Japan 2023. Be sure to catch the action throughout the weekend as the competition rages and new champions are crowned!