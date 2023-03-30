Chris Pratt confirms The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a post-credits scene Pratt said in a recent interview that the post-credits scene sets the foundation for sequels to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie right around the corner, it’s an exciting time for Nintendo fans, and according to Chris Pratt, it will be an exciting time after as well. The actor playing Mario himself recently shared that viewers should stick around after the credits roll on the film for something special. Apparently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have a post-credits scene that sets up possible sequel films.

Pratt shared this alongside Luigi actor Charlie Day in a recent interview with CBR.com. When asked about possible sequels, Pratt shared details of the post-credits scene.

“At the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about,” Pratt said. “And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

A Luigi’s Mansion movie would likely be exciting to audiences, but Pratt and Day also mused on the possibility of a Mario Golf movie at some point.

“I would definitely like to see that. That'd be good. That's right. I'm into that. And we can do our research at Augusta,” Day added.

Speculation about further films in the Super Mario universe have included rumors that a further movie may focus on Donkey Kong.

Source: Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming out on April 5, 2023. It actually got bumped up a couple days as a surprise by Nintendo and Illumination at Universal Studios. Moreover, we’ve seen a wealth of fun stories and Easter eggs that will be part of the film, including Mario Kart segments, Cat Suits, Smash Bros.-inspired arenas, and more. More than that, there’s also been talk about a movie that might center on Donkey Kong, who is being played by Seth Rogan in the all-star cast.

Nonetheless, we’ll find out what’s being set up when the Mario Movie comes out in April. Stay tuned for more news and details leading up to the film’s release.