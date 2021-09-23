Voice actor and cast list - Mario movie Learn about the talented voice actors and cast who voice the iconic characters in the Mario movie.

The Mario movie is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2022 so far, and Nintendo has revealed all the voice actors and cast that are bringing these iconic characters to life. A whole lot of high profile celebrities will be voicing characters in the Mario movie, with the vast majority having a background in comedy – so it’s sure to be a hoot. Let’s take a look at the official cast and actor list for the Mario movie.

Voice actors in the Mario movie

On September 23, 2021, Nintendo revealed several voice actors for the characters of the Mario movie during the Nintendo Direct livestream. This star-studded cast will be filling the shoes of some of Nintendo’s most important and recognizable characters. Viewers will likely recognize most, if not all, of the following actors.

Mario – Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario, the true star of the franchise. Most viewers will recognize Chris Pratt from his role as Andy in Parks and Recreation, Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Owen Grady from the recent Jurassic World movies.

Luigi – Charlie Day

Luigi is voiced by Charlie Day, an actor known for his role as Charlie in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Day has also done voice work as Art in Monsters Univeristy and Benny in the LEGO movies.

Peach – Anya Taylor-Joy

The character of Peach is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy is known for such roles as Casey Cooke from Split and Glass, as well as Beth Harmon from The Queen’s Gambit.

Bowser – Jack Black

Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black. This triple threat of an actor is known for his work in the band Tenacious D, as well as his various roles in movies like School of Rock and Jumanji, and voice over work in games like Brutal Legend or movies like Kung Fu Panda, and the upcoming Borderlands film.

Toad – Keegan-Michael Key

Toad is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key who viewers will know from the comedy TV series, Key and Peele. One of his most iconic bits was playing President Barak Obama’s Anger Translator, Luther. Key has also starred in several movies, including Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Keanu, and The LEGO Movie.

Donkey Kong – Seth Rogen

Donkey Kong is voiced by Seth Rogen. Known primarily by his early work in stoner films, Rogen has dabbled in acting, writing, directing and even producer. Some of his film work includes Donnie Darko, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Pineapple Express, and more recently, The Lion King, Sausage Party and The Disaster Artist. Rogen is also the Executive Producer on some recent hit TV series like Preacher, The Boys, and Invincible.

Kamek – Kevin Michael Richardson

Kamek will be voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson. With an lengthy career in film, TV, and video games, viewers will no doubt be able to pick Richardson from a piece of media they’ve consumed over the course of their lives. He plays Principal Lewis in American Dad!, the Mauler Twins in Invincible, Tartarus in Halo 2, and much more.

Cranky Kong – Fred Armisen

Cranky Kong is voiced by Fred Armisen. Viewers will recognize Armisen from Archer, Big Mouth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, as well as the voice of Aldridge T. Abbington from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Foreman Spike – Sebastian Maniscalco

Foreman Spike is voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco. This information was first revealed when Maniscalco accidentally let it slip during a podcast with Bert Kreischer. Maniscalco is a well-known comedian that has down work on The Irishman among other titles in recent years.

Various cameos – Charles Martinet

Finally, the legend himself, Charles Martinet will be taking on various roles and cameos in the Mario movie. While he doesn’t voice Mario, viewers will still be able to hear his voice during the movie.

The Mario movie is sure to be a hit with fans all around the world. With a star-studded cast of voice actors, Nintendo’s iconic characters will no doubt spring to life on the silver screen. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on this movie and all things Nintendo.