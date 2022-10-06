Everything we spotted in The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

The official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. movie dropped today, and it’s packed with a wealth of fun details for fans to immerse themselves in and speculate over. Looking over the trailer, we’ve put together an overview of everything we spotted in order to give you a better idea as to what you can look forward to from the film when it releases on April 7, 2023.

Prior to showing off the trailer, we got a little background information about the film from Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto along with Chris Meledandri from Illumination Entertainment. Interestingly, it’s noted that over 7 years have passed since talks of making the film with Illumination began.

Also preceding the trailer are segments with two of the film’s lead voice actors, Chris Pratt who’ll be voicing Mario, and Jack Black who’ll be voicing Bowser. Diving into the trailer, we start with shots of Bowser and his Koopa Troop army in a fire vs. ice situation with Bowser and crew facing off against a castle full of cute blue penguins.

Penguins have appeared throughout the Super Mario Bros. franchise, like Super Mario 64 where you have the opportunity to rescue Mother Penguin’s baby Tuxie, so it’s delightful to see them make an appearance in the film as well. We also see Kamek working alongside Bowser, with Kamek voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson (Mortal Kombat, Family Guy, The Simpsons) in the film.

After Bowser asks “who’s gonna stop me?” while collecting a Super Star we then get introduced to Mario who’s shown falling out of a green Warp Pipe into a field of colorful red and blue Super and Mini Mushrooms. Mario asks, "What is this place?" This suggests that this is his first time visiting this location.

The iconic red mushrooms in the Mario series are modeled off real life mushrooms called Amanita muscaria, or fly agaric, and the ones in the film definitely seem modeled after these in a more realistic manner with veil remnants around the stem, gills on the underside, and the mushrooms in various stages of maturation.

The landscape also features a river with Cheep Cheep fish swimming through it. Perhaps Mario will have a run-in with these classic enemies in the film?

Mario is greeted briefly by an alarmed Toad, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, as he approaches a blue Mini Mushroom, with Toad later saying that “this one is fine” in reference to the mushroom.

After showing Mario and Toad climbing over the tops of giant Super Mushrooms heading towards Peach’s Castle that’s shown far off in the distance with Toad saying “Mushroom Kingdom here we come…” we get the logo for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well as a list of voice actors that appear in the film such as Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Jack Black.

The final scene shown in the trailer features Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, being chased by an army of Dry Bones outside of what appears to be a small fortress or castle.

And there you have it, everything we spotted in The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.