The Super Mario Bros. Movie US release date gets bumped up two days The Super Mario Bros. Movie is going to be out just a couple days earlier than expected, hitting in the middle of the first week of April.

It looks like Mario fans are going to get to see the upcoming film just a couple days earlier than expected in the United States. Recently, it was announced that the Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting a date shift in the US to hit theaters two days earlier than expected. The film is still expected to launch later in April for other territories, including Japan.

This news was announced by Nintendo and producing studio Illumination in a press release, as well as confirmed on the film’s Twitter. According to the announcement, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will now launch on April 5, 2023. This is two days earlier than expected, with the original release date set for April 7. The film’s release date also falls on a Wednesday in the middle of the week instead of on its original Friday slate. It will still open in Japan on April 28, 2023, with other territories also following soon after.

It looks like US filmgoers will be able to check out The Super Mario Bros. Movie a couple days early with the release date moving to April 5, 2023.

Source: Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the most anticipated films of the year, bringing a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, just to name a few. Every trailer for the film has pulled back a little bit of the curtain to give us good looks at a lot of Easter eggs such as Rainbow Road from Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and a sort of Smash Bros. arena, and even power-ups like the Fire Flower and Cat Suit.

The change in the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s US release date shouldn’t ruin too many plans. Just make sure you’ve got April 5 penciled in if you want to see the film on Day One, and stay tuned for any further announcements and updates on the Super Mario Bros. Movie right here at Shacknews.