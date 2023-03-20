Evening Reading - March 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Kick back and relax. Let's watch Simon work his magic.

Datto talks Commendations

I've got some thoughts of my own on this new system.

Dead Space and the Fermi Paradox

Dead Space's gameplay might have shifted dramatically for the final, but the story is still neat.

Forget the grind, I want this!

Stop glamorizing the grind and glamorize this: pic.twitter.com/jYcJUgwkjm — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 20, 2023

Lakeside cabin, please!

Moople manages a great solo Nezarec phase

3.5 million no debuff solo nezarec, demo explosive light hothead 3x reserves, ignore potd tab still in prison in xiv pic.twitter.com/lOpg8tRkUI — Moople (@MoopleLoops) March 20, 2023

I think he might be able to do it.

The artist behind the artwork

This is an easy one. For those who don't know, I'm the artist behind the illustration of this meme https://t.co/MyKXwev8Su pic.twitter.com/wUA8KY7M7F — Diana Franco 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DFrankfield) March 19, 2023

Diana even explains what's going on in the piece.

Another one! This time some great Bloodborne work

This art piece is great.

Stickers can be PSAs

Stickers are powerful tools.

Some people are too good at Zelda

Look at these slick skills.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight?