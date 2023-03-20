Evening Reading - March 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tchia review: A soulful journey
- Veiled Experts is a search-and-destroy multiplayer shooter that keeps you moving
- Resident Evil 4 review: I'll buy it at a high price
- The Root of Nightmares raid guide - Destiny 2
- GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 EPS & revenue expectations
- GameStop (GME) NFT Wallet UI dev nftspike no longer working at the company
- Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is a 'little bit scared' of AI
- Valve files two trademarks for 'CS2', fueling Counter-Strike sequel rumors
- Sonic Frontiers gets 'Sights, Sounds, and Speed' content update this week
- The Pokemon Company launches new 'Project Snorlax' Twitter account
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Kick back and relax. Let's watch Simon work his magic.
Datto talks Commendations
I've got some thoughts of my own on this new system.
Dead Space and the Fermi Paradox
Dead Space's gameplay might have shifted dramatically for the final, but the story is still neat.
Forget the grind, I want this!
Stop glamorizing the grind and glamorize this: pic.twitter.com/jYcJUgwkjm— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 20, 2023
Lakeside cabin, please!
Moople manages a great solo Nezarec phase
3.5 million no debuff solo nezarec, demo explosive light hothead 3x reserves, ignore potd tab still in prison in xiv pic.twitter.com/lOpg8tRkUI— Moople (@MoopleLoops) March 20, 2023
I think he might be able to do it.
The artist behind the artwork
This is an easy one. For those who don't know, I'm the artist behind the illustration of this meme https://t.co/MyKXwev8Su pic.twitter.com/wUA8KY7M7F— Diana Franco 🏳️⚧️ (@DFrankfield) March 19, 2023
Diana even explains what's going on in the piece.
Another one! This time some great Bloodborne work
Its probably something Bloodborne, is it this one? https://t.co/3OToNwC5nO pic.twitter.com/l0AkI2YS4s— Shimhaq (@shimhaq) March 17, 2023
This art piece is great.
Stickers can be PSAs
Message pic.twitter.com/9xRrqNIwT2— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) March 19, 2023
Stickers are powerful tools.
Some people are too good at Zelda
talus spin vroom shot 💫#BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/2Mokff5bPN— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) March 19, 2023
Look at these slick skills.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 20, 2023
The most INSANE, OFFENSIVE, HARDCORE, FANTASTIC Punisher/Wolvie Comic Ever Created! Must See!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3LRYA74ejc
It's not Confederacy Of Dunces though. That's Punisher, Daredevil, Spiderman, and Wolverine.
Wolverine's danger sense is NOT as good as DD's or Spidey's. He does have that pesky Healing Factor.
