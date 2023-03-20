Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 20, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
7

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Kick back and relax. Let's watch Simon work his magic.

Datto talks Commendations

I've got some thoughts of my own on this new system.

Dead Space and the Fermi Paradox

Dead Space's gameplay might have shifted dramatically for the final, but the story is still neat.

Forget the grind, I want this!

Lakeside cabin, please!

Moople manages a great solo Nezarec phase

I think he might be able to do it.

The artist behind the artwork

Diana even explains what's going on in the piece.

Another one! This time some great Bloodborne work

This art piece is great.

Stickers can be PSAs

Stickers are powerful tools.

Some people are too good at Zelda

Look at these slick skills.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad lying and twisting on a white blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 20, 2023 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 20, 2023

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 20, 2023 9:08 PM

      Wow that Zelda video was nuts.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 20, 2023 9:17 PM

      Where do I get about 40 of those Punisher stickers

      • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 20, 2023 11:27 PM

        He doesn't HATE cops. He just doesn't respect them. If he HATED them they'd be frequently dying from collateral damage.
        However, he will only kill a proven dirty cop. And THAT is super rare. Even the dirty ones he usually leaves tied/cuffed up.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 20, 2023 11:32 PM

          I will gladly, eagerly, and voraciously consume whatever links you have

          • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 20, 2023 11:57 PM

            You've SEEN Punisher: Warzone.

            • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              March 21, 2023 12:04 AM

              Yeah. But I know you have more links.

            • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              March 21, 2023 1:44 AM

              The most INSANE, OFFENSIVE, HARDCORE, FANTASTIC Punisher/Wolvie Comic Ever Created! Must See!
              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3LRYA74ejc

              It's not Confederacy Of Dunces though. That's Punisher, Daredevil, Spiderman, and Wolverine.
              Wolverine's danger sense is NOT as good as DD's or Spidey's. He does have that pesky Healing Factor.

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 20, 2023 11:30 PM

      Ha I watched that Kyle Hill Dead Space/Fermi like 2 days ago.

