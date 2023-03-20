Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

GameStop (GME) NFT Wallet UI dev nftspike no longer working at the company

A key member of GameStop's NFT branch has left the company.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
GameStop
1

Last year, GameStop (GME) made a fascinating move when it decided to delve into the NFT business. The gaming retailer created its own crypto wallet for users to store their digital funds and established an NFT marketplace in association with Loopring. A new group of employees were brought on to aid in the development and maintenance of GameStop’s NFT marketplace, and one of them has now left the company. A designer known as “Spike” has announced their departure from GameStop.

Spike, who goes by @nftspike on Twitter, shared that they had left GameStop (GME) in a tweet earlier today. The announcement was brief, and didn’t provide any details on the circumstances surrounding their departure or what caused it. “I don't work for GameStop anymore.” Spike goes on to plug one of their independent NFT projects in the tweet.

An astronaut on the moon, sitting in a lawn chair and holding a bottle.

Source: GameStop

With the lack of details in Spike’s announcement, it opens the door for some speculation around not only their cause for leaving, but the current state of GameStop’s NFT ventures. Spike was a UI designer on GameStop’s NFT Wallet. Originally available for PC, GameStop’s NFT Wallet came to iOS in November of last year.

The last major development from GameStop in regards to its NFT and crypto business was when the company severed ties with FTX after the crypto exchange’s infamous collapse last fall. Since then, GameStop has made little mention of its wallet or NFT marketplace, which has led some to wonder if the company is scaling back its efforts in that field. It’s worth noting that FTX’s collapse had a reverberating negative effect across the crypto industry, not just on its partners.

Spike didn’t share any details about why they left GameStop (GME), but perhaps that information will come down the road. With GameStop set to share its next earnings report this week, we could be hearing updates about the company’s NFT business sooner rather than later.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola