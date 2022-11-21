Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

GameStop Wallet launches on iOS App Store

GameStop has released its crypto wallet on iOS devices.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Earlier this year, GameStop Wallet began rolling out. This cryptocurrency and NFT wallet was first available on as a browser extension and then came to mobile devices with an Android release. iOS devices were omitted from the initial mobile launch, but their time has finally come. The gaming retailer has announced that GameStop Wallet is available now on the iOS App Store.

GameStop announced its cryptocurrency and NFT wallet had expanded to iOS in a tweet from its GameStopNFT Twitter account. Users on iPhones and iPads can visit the App Store to download the GameStop Wallet app for free. The official store page provides some extra details on what users can expect from GameStop Wallet.

An image from GameStop's NFT site that reads "change the game"

GameStop continues to solidify its place in the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs. That said, the company had to cut ties with recently established partner FTX after the company filed for bankruptcy.

When the company first introduced the GameStop Wallet to Android devices earlier this year, we put together a guide to show you how to create an account on the platform. Those same steps should apply to the iOS version of GameStop Wallet. For more on GameStop and its pursuits in industries outside of gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola