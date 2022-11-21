GameStop Wallet launches on iOS App Store GameStop has released its crypto wallet on iOS devices.

Earlier this year, GameStop Wallet began rolling out. This cryptocurrency and NFT wallet was first available on as a browser extension and then came to mobile devices with an Android release. iOS devices were omitted from the initial mobile launch, but their time has finally come. The gaming retailer has announced that GameStop Wallet is available now on the iOS App Store.

GameStop announced its cryptocurrency and NFT wallet had expanded to iOS in a tweet from its GameStopNFT Twitter account. Users on iPhones and iPads can visit the App Store to download the GameStop Wallet app for free. The official store page provides some extra details on what users can expect from GameStop Wallet.

GameStop Wallet is a simple and secure way to get started with Web3. Use your GameStop Wallet to buy, hold, swap, display, and utilize Ethereum-based assets.

GameStop Wallet is a self-custodial Ethereum wallet, meaning you are always in full control of your wallet and assets. Power to the players!

Harnessing the power of Loopring's zkRollup - an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol - GameStop gives you low cost and fast transactions, with Ethereum security, opportunity, and global reach. This allows you to reduce gas fees and network congestion, while always remaining in control of your funds.

GameStop continues to solidify its place in the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs. That said, the company had to cut ties with recently established partner FTX after the company filed for bankruptcy.

When the company first introduced the GameStop Wallet to Android devices earlier this year, we put together a guide to show you how to create an account on the platform. Those same steps should apply to the iOS version of GameStop Wallet. For more on GameStop and its pursuits in industries outside of gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.