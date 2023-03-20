The Pokemon Company launches new 'Project Snorlax' Twitter account Is Project Snorlax just a companion to Pokemon Sleep or something more? Either way, it looks Pokemon's latest Twitter is gearing up for something soon.

A curious new Japanese Twitter account came out of The Pokemon Company this weekend. Called “Project Snorlax,” the new Twitter promises to deliver “the cuteness, coolness, and loveliness of Snorlax” in a new thing soon, leaving some to fans to speculate about whether it’s part of something completely new or something we’ve seen teased recently.

The Project Snorlax Twitter launched on March 16, 2023, complete with links to a new Pokemon website page that teases something will be “coming soon.” For the time being, all of the few details and materials available for Project Snorlax are in Japanese, possibly implying that this is a project that could stay within Japan’s borders for the time being on launch. Whatever Project Snorlax is, it also seems to have an Instagram page.

The Project Snorlax Twitter's first tweet promises that it will "deliver the cuteness, coolness, and loveliness of [Snorlax] while dozing off occasionally!"

While Project Snorlax could be something altogether new, it seems far more likely that it’s a companion project to Pokemon Sleep. Announced in 2020, Pokemon Sleep is a sleep assistance app that is finally getting a release on mobile devices in summer 2023. Snorlax has been a consistent mascot for Pokemon Sleep throughout its appearances, being that it is one of the most popular and sleepiest of all Pokemon, so it would make sense for a Project Snorlax to tie into Pokemon Sleep in one way or another.

With Pokemon Sleep currently scheduled for a release this coming summer and Project Snorlax now teased to also be "coming soon," stay tuned for more updates on both things and all other Pokemon news as it becomes available.