Sonic Frontiers gets 'Sights, Sounds, and Speed' content update this week Sights, Sounds, and Speed will be the first of three Sonic Frontiers updates this year.

Sonic Frontiers pleasantly surprised audiences last year with a robust 3D platformer that took the iconic franchise in a unique direction. With its financial and critical success, Sega is ready to leave the game in the rearview. Sonic Frontiers will receive a new content update this week. Titled Sights, Sounds, and Speed, this will be the first of three content updates for Sonic Frontiers coming in 2023.

Sega announced the Sights, Sounds, and Speed update for Sonic Frontiers this morning. This update focuses on additional gameplay content and some quality-of-life features that will hopefully enrich the Sonic Frontiers experience. The Sights, Sounds, and Speed content update will be released on March 22, 2023, for Sonic Frontiers on all platforms.



Source: Sega

The update includes fresh challenge modes in Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush. Both of these modes can be accessed from the title screen. Sega shared details of these new modes in a press release shared with Shacknews.

The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players will compete against the clock to complete multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Additionally, Sonic Frontiers will offer Battle Rush, a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go.

This new update will also add a Photo Mode, so that players can take snapshots and share their favorite in-game moments. Sega is also adding a Jukebox that allows players to select and listen to their favorite tunes from the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack.

With the first content update for Sonic Frontiers arriving this week, we’re curious to see what Sega has in store for the other two updates planned for 2023. To get that news as soon as it drops, be sure to bookmark our Sonic Frontiers topic page.