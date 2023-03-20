Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 EPS & revenue expectations

GameStop is set to release the company's Q4 2022 earnings results on March 21, 2023 after the market close. Here are some important Wall Street analyst estimates to keep an eye on.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

While most publicly-traded companies have reported their most recent quarterly results, GameStop is set to report Q4 2022 earnings results on March 21, 2023 after the market closes. The video game retailer has been the target of an ongoing individual investor movement that began several years ago. We have compiled all of the important information and metrics to pay attention to when the SEC filing hits the news wire. Please take a look.

GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earning and revenue Wall Street analyst expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates:

  • Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.09/share
  • Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.13/share
  • Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.18/share
  • Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.16/share
  • EPS whisper number: loss of $0.20/share
  • Wall Street mean Q4 2022 EPS expectation of a 13 cent/share loss would be an improvement from Q4 2021's 46 cent/share loss

Revenue (sales) estimates:

  • Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $2.2 billion
  • Wall Street low revenue estimate: $2.1 billion
  • Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $2.18 billion
  • Wall Street mean Q4 2022 revenue estimate of $2.2 billion would be slightly down 4.3% from Q4 2021 revenue of $2.3 billion 

These estimates were compiled from information available at Etrade and Earningswhispers.com.

GameStop's monthly chart shows the stock hovering slightly above its 52 week low of $15.41/share.
GameStop shareholders have been in for a bumpy ride since the share price went parabolically higher in January 2021.
Source: TC-2000

The GameStop Q4 2022 earnings release will include the Holiday season which should give investors an idea of how the retailer handled Christmas console demand. Shareholders will also be paying close attention to the number of shares directly registered with GameStop's transfer agent ComputerShare.

Investors will also be eying the company's cash flow. GME shareholders were pleasantly surprised by a positive cash flow result in Q3 2022, and are hopeful that a new trend is forming at the company. Many investors believe that the company needs to show profitability to really scare remaining short sellers out of their positions. At the time this article was posted, the publicly-disclosed GME short interest sits at 22.1%.

We will be streaming the GME Q4 2022 earnings conference call on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2023. Keep it locked on our Shacknews GME topic page for all the news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options

