GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 EPS & revenue expectations GameStop is set to release the company's Q4 2022 earnings results on March 21, 2023 after the market close. Here are some important Wall Street analyst estimates to keep an eye on.

While most publicly-traded companies have reported their most recent quarterly results, GameStop is set to report Q4 2022 earnings results on March 21, 2023 after the market closes. The video game retailer has been the target of an ongoing individual investor movement that began several years ago. We have compiled all of the important information and metrics to pay attention to when the SEC filing hits the news wire. Please take a look.

GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earning and revenue Wall Street analyst expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates:

Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.09/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.13/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.18/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.16/share

EPS whisper number: loss of $0.20/share

Wall Street mean Q4 2022 EPS expectation of a 13 cent/share loss would be an improvement from Q4 2021's 46 cent/share loss

Revenue (sales) estimates:

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $2.2 billion

Wall Street low revenue estimate: $2.1 billion

Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $2.18 billion

Wall Street mean Q4 2022 revenue estimate of $2.2 billion would be slightly down 4.3% from Q4 2021 revenue of $2.3 billion

These estimates were compiled from information available at Etrade and Earningswhispers.com.

GameStop shareholders have been in for a bumpy ride since the share price went parabolically higher in January 2021.

Source: TC-2000

The GameStop Q4 2022 earnings release will include the Holiday season which should give investors an idea of how the retailer handled Christmas console demand. Shareholders will also be paying close attention to the number of shares directly registered with GameStop's transfer agent ComputerShare.

Investors will also be eying the company's cash flow. GME shareholders were pleasantly surprised by a positive cash flow result in Q3 2022, and are hopeful that a new trend is forming at the company. Many investors believe that the company needs to show profitability to really scare remaining short sellers out of their positions. At the time this article was posted, the publicly-disclosed GME short interest sits at 22.1%.

We will be streaming the GME Q4 2022 earnings conference call on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2023. Keep it locked on our Shacknews GME topic page for all the news as it breaks.

