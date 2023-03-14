Evening Reading - March 14, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re about halfway through the week and about halfway through the month of March as well! We hope you’ve enjoyed our wealth of content so far in this busy season, but rest assured there’s plenty more to come! In the meantime, as we close down this fine day of posting, we’d like to leave you with another round of Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Tasty Tekken 8 Teasers

Love the sheer amount of beautiful looking Bruce Lee references in today’s Tekken 8 trailer featuring Marshall Law, but the death stomp with the weird faces had to be my favorite.

Scary Movies

They don’t make Parody movies like this anymore man 🤣🤣 (repost) pic.twitter.com/bzP82Mn2aR — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 14, 2023

Not everything in those movies holds up, but this stair gag was easily one of my favorite things at the time.

Even evildoers need potassium

Those bananas are exploding with flavor.

GM to do “F-Zero sh**”

General Motors Unveils Plans to be Doing “F-Zero Shit” by 2035https://t.co/943RN8Is8c — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) March 14, 2023

To be honest, we should all be grumpy that more companies aren’t doing F-Zero sh**, including Nintendo.

Airdrop meals for the critters

Soldiers with Cal Guard’s 40th CAB aid @CAL_FIRE and @Cal_OES in delivering hay to stranded cattle in Humboldt County yesterday. #bovinebailout #alwaysreadywaysthere pic.twitter.com/cKJEXHAuXg — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 9, 2023

Sometimes you gotta get the cows their mean anyway you can.

Pizza? Wings? Why not both?

Never in my 29 years on this earth have I’ve seen Pizza Wings. I’ll take an 8 piece. pic.twitter.com/pHKTRci0wG — ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) March 13, 2023

A part of me says this looks disgusting, and another part would happily try it at least once.

Mighty Morph Ball!

Blue Gravity Suit #Samus from #Metroid preforms the Morph Ball transformation for you. pic.twitter.com/kCYOBMvpjI — Eager Passion (@SayuriArtsy) March 14, 2023

I would actually slay for a Metroid in which Samus is allowed to keep her helmet off, but this animation is also silky as all heck.

