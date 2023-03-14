Google announces new AI features for Google Workspace The company is tapping into its 'industry-leading AI' to help people get more done in a hybrid work environment.

Today, Google announced new “AI-powered innovations” coming to Google Workspace including enhanced summaries in Spaces and things like meeting transcripts for Google Meet.

Google opens its announcement by noting that it’s been using machine learning in Google Workspace “for some years” before diving into some of the new features being added later this year and into next year. First, Google points out that it recently introduced automated summaries to Google Docs. It then notes that in the coming months, it’s extending these built-in summaries to Spaces as well.

Using our advancements in natural language processing, we recently introduced automated summaries in Google Docs. In the coming months, we’re extending built-in summaries to Spaces to provide a helpful digest of conversations. Summaries allow you to catch up quickly and easily on what you’ve missed from conversations in Spaces.

In addition to this, Google is also planning to introduce automated meeting transcription for Google Meet with automated transcription set to release later this year, and meeting summarization next year. Outside of transcription, Google Meet is also getting enhancements to image, sound, and content sharing capabilities later this year.

To make it easier for people to connect and share rich content in Google Meet, we’re delivering enhancements to image, sound, and content sharing capabilities later this year. Portrait restore uses Google’s AI to help improve your video quality by addressing issues caused by low light, low quality webcams, or poor network connectivity. This processing automatically happens in the cloud to enhance video quality without impacting device performance.

Google goes on to share that later this year it’s “scaling the phishing and malware protections that guard Gmail to Google Slides, Docs, and Sheets” as well. Google goes on to close its announcement by remarking that it thinks AI can “meaningfully improve people’s lives” before promising to continue to infuse “intelligent capabilities across Google Workspace.”

For more on new AI-powered features coming to Google Workspace, be sure to read through the full announcement from Google. Also brush up on some of our previous AI-related coverage, including how Discord is integrating 8 new AI tools on every server including OpenAI's ChatGPT, and how Tesla’s Elon Musk recently called AI “dangerous technology” before suggesting the need for regulatory oversight.