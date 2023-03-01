Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk calls AI 'dangerous technology' and suggests regulatory oversight

Elon Musk commented on the surge in popularity of AI during a recent Tesla Q&A.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
GQ
2

The 2023 Tesla Investor Day event was an extensive look at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plans for the future. Executives spent time talking about clean energy and the latest production milestones being hit at Tesla. At the end of the event, all of the speakers took the stage to answer audience questions during a Q&A segment. During this portion, CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the state of artificial intelligence. Interestingly, he was quite apprehensive about it, calling AI “dangerous technology.”

Elon Musk was one of the many Tesla workers on stage at the end of the 2023 Investor Day event. During the Q&A segment, one investor asked the CEO if Tesla has any plans to use AI to help them build cars in the future. “At that point… there’s no point in any of us working,” he joked. Musk then shared his deeper thoughts on AI and its recent advancements.

It’s a very interesting stance for Musk to take on the matter. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot that has been making waves in recent months. Microsoft has used OpenAI’s research to AI features to Bing, and Google recently rolled out its own competitor, Bard. As AI continues to gain traction, concerns grow about the ramifications it may have for the future of communication and labor.

It’s also interesting that Musk directly calls for AI regulation. It’s something that many folks would likely agree with. For all of the other news out of today’s Tesla Investor Day, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola