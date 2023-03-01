Elon Musk calls AI 'dangerous technology' and suggests regulatory oversight Elon Musk commented on the surge in popularity of AI during a recent Tesla Q&A.

The 2023 Tesla Investor Day event was an extensive look at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plans for the future. Executives spent time talking about clean energy and the latest production milestones being hit at Tesla. At the end of the event, all of the speakers took the stage to answer audience questions during a Q&A segment. During this portion, CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the state of artificial intelligence. Interestingly, he was quite apprehensive about it, calling AI “dangerous technology.”

Elon Musk was one of the many Tesla workers on stage at the end of the 2023 Investor Day event. During the Q&A segment, one investor asked the CEO if Tesla has any plans to use AI to help them build cars in the future. “At that point… there’s no point in any of us working,” he joked. Musk then shared his deeper thoughts on AI and its recent advancements.

At the end of #TeslaInvestorDay, @elonmusk answered a question about the recent rise of AI. The Tesla CEO went on to say that AI is a "dangerous technology" and suggests the need for regulatory oversight. https://t.co/0GnSsAxOLJ $TSLA #TSLA #Tesla pic.twitter.com/uWS1kLBWlV — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 2, 2023

I think it’s something that we should be concerned about. I think we need some kind of regulatory authority overseeing AI development and making sure it’s operating within the public interest. It’s quite a dangerous technology, and I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it.

It’s a very interesting stance for Musk to take on the matter. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot that has been making waves in recent months. Microsoft has used OpenAI’s research to AI features to Bing, and Google recently rolled out its own competitor, Bard. As AI continues to gain traction, concerns grow about the ramifications it may have for the future of communication and labor.

It's also interesting that Musk directly calls for AI regulation. It's something that many folks would likely agree with.