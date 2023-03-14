Meet Your Maker gets day one launch on PS Plus lineup for April 2023 You'll be able to play Meet Your Maker for free if you have a PS Plus subscription as it's being included in the monthly games lineup for April.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Meet Your Maker from Behaviour Interactive, you may be excited to hear that it’ll be available on PS Plus next month.

More specifically, in a post to the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that Meet Your Maker is being included in the monthly games lineup for PS Plus this April. The game will be available to download through PS Plus starting April 4, the same day as the game’s release.

Meet Your Maker launches on April 4, and what better way to do it than with Day 1 availability as part of the April 2023 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup. While there’s no better feeling than finally getting a game into the hands of players, Meet Your Maker’s focus on user-generated content makes this release extra special for us.

© Behaviour Interactive

The post goes on to outline what Meet Your Maker is for PS Plus subscribers who may not be all that familiar with the game. Meet Your Maker is described as a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where players get to design their own maze-like levels for other players to try and get through. In the PS Blog post, it’s suggested that players shouldn’t allow things like a path from the Outpost entrance to Genmat to be an easy, clear path.

Every Outpost in Meet Your Maker requires you build a clear path from its entrance to the Genmat at its core – but nothing says this path should be easy to navigate. Build like a Maze Maker and turn the layout of the Outpost itself into yet another enemy for players to contend with. Twisting hallways, verticality, multiple branching corridors, and trap-filled dead ends are all great ways to confound Raiders.



Along with well-placed traps, guards also play a big role in the Maze Maker’s arsenal. Personally record each of their patrol routes throughout your labyrinth for maximum effect. Then up the ante by equipping guards with Augments like Unleashed and let them break free of their patrol path to chase down Raiders until death.

© Behaviour Interactive

The PS Blog post then outlines things like how the base version of the game comes with the Castle Siege Deco Pack which allows players to build “dark dungeons and medieval fortresses” and that a constant stream of themed Deco Packs will be added to the game post-launch which can be used on their own or “combined in unique ways.”

All in all, it’s exciting to hear that Meet Your Maker will be available in the monthly games lineup for PS Plus, and that it’ll be available the same day as the game’s release on April 4. For more on Meet Your Maker and its availability on PS Plus next month, be sure to read through the full post on the PS Blog.

Also check out some of our previous coverage including our preview where we describe Meet Your Maker as feeling like Doom meets Super Mario Maker, and how Behaviour Interactive recently introduced sibling Survivors and a tech-based killer in Dead by Daylight.