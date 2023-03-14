Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Meet Your Maker gets day one launch on PS Plus lineup for April 2023

You'll be able to play Meet Your Maker for free if you have a PS Plus subscription as it's being included in the monthly games lineup for April.
Morgan Shaver
Behaviour Interactive
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Meet Your Maker from Behaviour Interactive, you may be excited to hear that it’ll be available on PS Plus next month.

More specifically, in a post to the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that Meet Your Maker is being included in the monthly games lineup for PS Plus this April. The game will be available to download through PS Plus starting April 4, the same day as the game’s release.

Meet Your Maker screenshot showing how players can build their own dungeons and traps for other players to try and get through
© Behaviour Interactive

The post goes on to outline what Meet Your Maker is for PS Plus subscribers who may not be all that familiar with the game. Meet Your Maker is described as a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where players get to design their own maze-like levels for other players to try and get through. In the PS Blog post, it’s suggested that players shouldn’t allow things like a path from the Outpost entrance to Genmat to be an easy, clear path.

Meet Your Maker promo image showing a player as a Raider trying to work through another player's Outpost
© Behaviour Interactive

The PS Blog post then outlines things like how the base version of the game comes with the Castle Siege Deco Pack which allows players to build “dark dungeons and medieval fortresses” and that a constant stream of themed Deco Packs will be added to the game post-launch which can be used on their own or “combined in unique ways.”

All in all, it’s exciting to hear that Meet Your Maker will be available in the monthly games lineup for PS Plus, and that it’ll be available the same day as the game’s release on April 4. For more on Meet Your Maker and its availability on PS Plus next month, be sure to read through the full post on the PS Blog.

Also check out some of our previous coverage including our preview where we describe Meet Your Maker as feeling like Doom meets Super Mario Maker, and how Behaviour Interactive recently introduced sibling Survivors and a tech-based killer in Dead by Daylight.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

