Vampire Survivors gets Legacy of the Moonspell DLC on mobile devices

Today, Vampire Survivor players on iOS and Android can check out new heroes, weapons, and stages in the paid Legacy of the Moonspell DLC.
TJ Denzer
Image via Poncle
2

Last year, developer poncle took the indie game scene by storm with Vampire Survivors. Now its DLC Legacy of the Moonspell (also released last year on PC and consoles) is out on mobile devices to keep the fun flowing on iOS and Android. Poncle announced the surprise launch of the Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC for mobile devices today, bringing tons of new content to the game.

Details on the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC launch for Vampire Survivors on mobile were shared in a recently posted FAQ. The DLC is $1.99 on Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. Moreover, buying the DLC will offer the opportunity to turn off an optional advertisement in the main game. More importantly, the content is thick in this one. Legacy of the Moonspell adds eight new characters, 13 new weapons, the biggest stage the game has seen yet, six music tracks, and further achievements to unlock.

Vampire Survivors was a breakout hit of 2022 gaming and easily one of the best mobile games of last year. It garnered millions of players on most platforms and proved to be quite delightful with its 30-minute sessions. Moreover, it seems like the developer has quite a lot of plans to expand the game. There are no plans for a sequel right now because poncle will likely continue to add onto the main game for the foreseeable future through further DLC.

Vampire Survivors was one of the rare games to make both our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of 2022, as well as our Top 10 Games of 2022 overall. Be sure to check out the DLC on mobile and see for yourself why it’s a top pick.

