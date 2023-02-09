Evening Reading - February 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The alternate Twitter timeline

Twitter if Elon Musk never bought it pic.twitter.com/1I9Mz70aE8 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 8, 2023

Ah, we can only imagine.

Fashion pains

Don't get the Mega Man shoes, kids.

Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun

BREAKING: Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/09hd9mbxfa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

This has been one of the craziest NBA trade deadlines ever.

Ruined Master Sword

What does it mean, Nintendo?!

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon event

Perhaps some catharsis for the scorned lovers out there?

BTS of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre

This is an awesome homage.

Keke Palmer is a variety streamer on Twitch now

.@KekePalmer is playing Tekken on Twitch and we are here for it!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾pic.twitter.com/HhqkSJXCrg — Black Girl Gamers (@blackgirlgamers) February 9, 2023

What can't this woman do?

Link's Lawnmowing service

everyone talking about how twitter don’t work but i just wanna mow hay pic.twitter.com/22Z24KxxTI — ☆fūnk-é (@funkefly) February 8, 2023

Honestly, I'd play a Link lawnmowing simulator.

