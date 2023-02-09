Evening Reading - February 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Krafton Montreal Studio opens with Far Cry director set as lead
- Razer Blade 16 review: High-end graphics at a high-end price
- Nintendo confirms Zelda Amiibo bonuses in Tears of the Kingdom
- Twitter increases character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers
- Two Point Campus gets free weekend on Steam alongside Valentine's Update
- Vampire Survivors v1.3.0 patch notes add new challenge stage & achievements
- Yahoo to lay off 20 percent of its staff by the end of 2023
- CMA report reveals Stadia held less than 10 percent of cloud gaming market share
- Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- GitHub laying off 10 percent of staff by FY23
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The alternate Twitter timeline
Twitter if Elon Musk never bought it pic.twitter.com/1I9Mz70aE8— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 8, 2023
Ah, we can only imagine.
Fashion pains
LMFAAAAAAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/H7b5gbTfpI— bevin (@Kevchesterr) February 8, 2023
Don't get the Mega Man shoes, kids.
Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun
BREAKING: Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/09hd9mbxfa— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023
This has been one of the craziest NBA trade deadlines ever.
Ruined Master Sword
February 9, 2023
What does it mean, Nintendo?!
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon event
Perhaps some catharsis for the scorned lovers out there?
BTS of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Boys, I tried. #chainsawdance @TXChainSawGame pic.twitter.com/5Tm1n4THaG— WesKeltner (@weskeltner) February 9, 2023
This is an awesome homage.
Keke Palmer is a variety streamer on Twitch now
.@KekePalmer is playing Tekken on Twitch and we are here for it!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾pic.twitter.com/HhqkSJXCrg— Black Girl Gamers (@blackgirlgamers) February 9, 2023
What can't this woman do?
Link's Lawnmowing service
everyone talking about how twitter don’t work but i just wanna mow hay pic.twitter.com/22Z24KxxTI— ☆fūnk-é (@funkefly) February 8, 2023
Honestly, I'd play a Link lawnmowing simulator.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 9, 2023