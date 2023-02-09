GitHub laying off 10 percent of staff by FY23 The company will lay off 10 percent of its staff and cut down on office space by going fully remote.

As revealed by outlets like Fortune, Microsoft-owned company GitHub recently announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its staff by FY23 in addition to reducing office space by gradually transitioning to remote work. According to GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke, the reason for these cuts are due to “new budgetary realignments.”

“We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” a GitHub spokesperson shared with Fortune in a written statement.

Not only is GitHub laying off 10 percent of its staff, it’s also reducing office space due to “very low utilization rates” with plans to go fully remote, though it’s noted that GitHub isn’t planning to vacate its offices immediately.

“We are not vacating offices immediately, but will move to close all of our offices as their leases end or as we are operationally able to do so,” Dohmke wrote in a message to GitHub staff. Other details included in Dohmke’s statement includes a hiring pause which was first announced on January 18 and continues to remain in effect.

To start, we will align our work with the areas where we can best impact these goals and our customers’ needs across all of our products. Unfortunately, this will include changes that will result in a reduction of GitHub’s workforce by up to 10% through the end of FY23. A number of Hubbers will receive notifications today, others will follow as we are re-aligning the business through the end of FY23. The hiring pause that I announced on January 18 remains in effect.

Those impacted by layoffs will receive transition compensation and COBRA/COBRA equivalent, along with career transitions services assistance benefits. For more on GitHub’s plans to lay off 10 percent of staff and transition to remote work, be sure to read through the coverage from Fortune which includes the full statement to employees from GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke.

GitHub’s upcoming layoffs follows several other companies who’ve recently announced layoffs including Yahoo which plans to lay off 20 percent of its staff by the end of 2023, and Zoom which will lay off 15 percent of its workforce, or around 1,300 employees.