GitHub laying off 10 percent of staff by FY23
The company will lay off 10 percent of its staff and cut down on office space by going fully remote.
As revealed by outlets like Fortune, Microsoft-owned company GitHub recently announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its staff by FY23 in addition to reducing office space by gradually transitioning to remote work. According to GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke, the reason for these cuts are due to “new budgetary realignments.”
“We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” a GitHub spokesperson shared with Fortune in a written statement.
Not only is GitHub laying off 10 percent of its staff, it’s also reducing office space due to “very low utilization rates” with plans to go fully remote, though it’s noted that GitHub isn’t planning to vacate its offices immediately.
“We are not vacating offices immediately, but will move to close all of our offices as their leases end or as we are operationally able to do so,” Dohmke wrote in a message to GitHub staff. Other details included in Dohmke’s statement includes a hiring pause which was first announced on January 18 and continues to remain in effect.
Those impacted by layoffs will receive transition compensation and COBRA/COBRA equivalent, along with career transitions services assistance benefits. For more on GitHub’s plans to lay off 10 percent of staff and transition to remote work, be sure to read through the coverage from Fortune which includes the full statement to employees from GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke.
GitHub’s upcoming layoffs follows several other companies who’ve recently announced layoffs including Yahoo which plans to lay off 20 percent of its staff by the end of 2023, and Zoom which will lay off 15 percent of its workforce, or around 1,300 employees.
GitHub is doing layoffs, 10%
They are also closing the offices, going fully remote, plus increasing the hardware renewal period from 3 years to 4 years.
https://fortune.com/2023/02/09/github-is-laying-off-10-of-staff-and-cutting-down-office-space/
It's boards of directors / CEO's increasing profits with minimal harm to their share price.
When one company lays people off out of the blue, that signals to the market that the company is having problems.
When many companies lay off people, that's just the companies responding to market forces.
There's still strong demand for tech talent in the US: https://www.yahoo.com/now/tech-job-postings-25-2022-123000889.html
My own company was hiring 80-100 a week last summer. For some reason, the tech giants laying people off is getting a lot of headlines with none of this ^^^ context. It's almost as if the media is trying to scare people or something.
I think a lot of companies changed (i.e., hired) to meet higher demand during covid. We also had an economy that was running arguably a bit too hot at that point, leading to relatively more disposable income. Things are cooler now and companies are wanting to maintain margins they thought they would get under a different economic climate.
Then a bunch of others think they should do it because their peers are doing it.
timed to earnings reports usually.
layoffs often don't have anything to do with the general economy, but to the sector.
For example, during covid, tourism companies laid off everyone cause no one was travelling, airlines were going broke and tons went bankrupt.
however, during covid, everyone did online shopping so tech sector which deals with shopping / online stuff had a boom.
Now the economy is doing better, you see the money going from online shopping back to aviation / tourism / restaurant sectors, etc.
