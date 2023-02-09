Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GitHub laying off 10 percent of staff by FY23

The company will lay off 10 percent of its staff and cut down on office space by going fully remote.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
GitHub
10

As revealed by outlets like Fortune, Microsoft-owned company GitHub recently announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its staff by FY23 in addition to reducing office space by gradually transitioning to remote work. According to GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke, the reason for these cuts are due to “new budgetary realignments.”

“We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” a GitHub spokesperson shared with Fortune in a written statement.

GitHub office space in Bellevue, Washington as shared by Interior Architects
© GitHub, Interior Architects

Not only is GitHub laying off 10 percent of its staff, it’s also reducing office space due to “very low utilization rates” with plans to go fully remote, though it’s noted that GitHub isn’t planning to vacate its offices immediately.

“We are not vacating offices immediately, but will move to close all of our offices as their leases end or as we are operationally able to do so,” Dohmke wrote in a message to GitHub staff. Other details included in Dohmke’s statement includes a hiring pause which was first announced on January 18 and continues to remain in effect.

GitHub office space showing a communal area with large wooden tables and rustic lighting
© GitHub, TechCrunch

Those impacted by layoffs will receive transition compensation and COBRA/COBRA equivalent, along with career transitions services assistance benefits. For more on GitHub’s plans to lay off 10 percent of staff and transition to remote work, be sure to read through the coverage from Fortune which includes the full statement to employees from GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke.

GitHub’s upcoming layoffs follows several other companies who’ve recently announced layoffs including Yahoo which plans to lay off 20 percent of its staff by the end of 2023, and Zoom which will lay off 15 percent of its workforce, or around 1,300 employees.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 9, 2023 1:45 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, GitHub laying off 10 percent of staff by FY23

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 9, 2023 12:23 PM

      GitHub is doing layoffs, 10%

      They are also closing the offices, going fully remote, plus increasing the hardware renewal period from 3 years to 4 years.

      https://fortune.com/2023/02/09/github-is-laying-off-10-of-staff-and-cutting-down-office-space/

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        February 9, 2023 12:34 PM

        The office closure makes sense, they mentioned really low office usage and a lot of other microsoft subsidiaries end up consolidating inside a microsoft office in the same city.

        I hope github folks get microsoft SF office access to use if they just need some working space.

        • jimmy-buffett legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:53 PM

          The slow-motion coming crash in commercial RE prices is so predictable, if you have any investments in that stuff get out

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:54 PM

          The computer usage period increase I find weird, specially considering the company

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            February 9, 2023 2:37 PM

            that 3 to 4 year thing is pretty common now. 3 years is excessively quick, especially if it's an across the board number - not just devs but everyone, which is usually how these policies are implemented.

      • Ninja Wesley legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 9, 2023 12:42 PM

        Yeah, my friend just got laid off today from GitHub, if anyone knows of an openings he's looking for some more work atm. He lives in Orlando, FL if that matters.

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 9, 2023 12:42 PM

        Multiple tech companies hitting per day now, so many I'm not even sure if it's hitting the news.

        Affirm (19%) and Gusto (5%) yesterday
        Github (10%), Gitlab (7%) and Yahoo (20%) so far today

        Yahoo's is 1600 people.

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 9, 2023 12:51 PM

        Can someone smart explain why all of these layoffs are happening suddenly? I don’t feel like the economy has changed all that much in recent months so what gives?

        • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:52 PM

          Profits are down. But they need to pay shareholders. So naturally they fire people.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:53 PM

          One company does it then all the other companies follow because it drives up the share price.

        • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:56 PM

          These decisions were made in September/October of last year

        • jimmy-buffett legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 9, 2023 12:58 PM

          It's boards of directors / CEO's increasing profits with minimal harm to their share price.

          When one company lays people off out of the blue, that signals to the market that the company is having problems.

          When many companies lay off people, that's just the companies responding to market forces.

          There's still strong demand for tech talent in the US: https://www.yahoo.com/now/tech-job-postings-25-2022-123000889.html

          My own company was hiring 80-100 a week last summer. For some reason, the tech giants laying people off is getting a lot of headlines with none of this ^^^ context. It's almost as if the media is trying to scare people or something.

          • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            February 9, 2023 1:07 PM

            it's fascinating. and to your point, I've seen a huge uptick in recruiters reaching out to me over the past few weeks

            • jimmy-buffett legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              February 9, 2023 1:18 PM

              I like where I work, a lot, but Major League Baseball reached out about an agile coach position last week and I was like unfffff

              Damn 3 year vest on stock options are having the intended effect ha

              • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                February 9, 2023 1:55 PM

                hahaha MLB reached out to me a few times for devops roles but their salary range is below what I was making at the time. it was with their statistics team / group iirc, which would have been super cool

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            February 9, 2023 1:16 PM

            Yeah, hirings aren’t headline worthy

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:07 PM

          Shareholder ROI is more important than retaining labor

        • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:12 PM

          Group think.

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:15 PM

          Labor is super weak in this country

        • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:19 PM

          I think a lot of companies changed (i.e., hired) to meet higher demand during covid. We also had an economy that was running arguably a bit too hot at that point, leading to relatively more disposable income. Things are cooler now and companies are wanting to maintain margins they thought they would get under a different economic climate.

          Then a bunch of others think they should do it because their peers are doing it.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:26 PM

          usually it's fiscal calendar stuff innit? make those Q1 #s pop!

        • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 9, 2023 1:50 PM

          Any excuse to do it without scrutiny is welcomed for profit. You get a few giant tech layoffs and all tech companies suddenly feel like they can do it without being scrutinized. And it's true.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          February 9, 2023 2:27 PM

          timed to earnings reports usually.

          layoffs often don't have anything to do with the general economy, but to the sector.

          For example, during covid, tourism companies laid off everyone cause no one was travelling, airlines were going broke and tons went bankrupt.

          however, during covid, everyone did online shopping so tech sector which deals with shopping / online stuff had a boom.

          Now the economy is doing better, you see the money going from online shopping back to aviation / tourism / restaurant sectors, etc.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 9, 2023 3:01 PM

          CEOs don't actually know what they're doing and follow trends, same as everyone else.

      • Omaha legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 9, 2023 1:50 PM

        $ for employee in $layoffs
        do
        git add $employee
        done

        $ git layoff
        $ git profit -lol]s

      • rosebudia
        reply
        February 9, 2023 2:26 PM

        Yeah it was chop day at Microsoft, it sucks. Many of us were awaiting a phone call this morning at 9 am or a mail invite from leadership at 10 am. The latter meant you made it, which I did and I am happy for that but it sucks so badly. Plus it’s my fucking birthday today so helluva a ride.

